The talent has moved across the Premiership to work with a former Hearts manager.

A Hearts defender has a Premiership aim in mind as he builds more senior experience away from Tynecastle.

Lewis Neilson has joined top flight newcomers Falkirk on a season long loan, having spent part of last term at St Johnstone and the second half back with Hearts. The 22-year-old had a brief spell at Falkirk in 2021 on loan from Dundee United and witnessed first hand the Bairns’ potential even though they were in the lower leagues at that time.

He is now back and working under ex Hearts boss John McGlynn, with the Championship winners smashing Brechin City 7-0 in their first Premier Sports Cup group stage game. Neilson is delighted to have debuted again in navy and detailed reasons for his switch.

Why Hearts player has joined Falkirk

He told club media: “Delighted to be back. I obviously had that short stint here when I was 17 years old, but I'm really delighted to be back, obviously, under different circumstances. The team is now in the Premiership and looking like we could potentially have a good season after the first couple of games I played here. But yeah, Saturday was good.

“We knew it was going to be about our attitude more than anything. We're obviously a much better side with much better quality players, but we needed to bring the right attitude in order to make it a game that was going to be favourable to us. The conditions were hot, but we got the ball down and we played as well as we could given the pitch conditions. Yes, it was not a bad result to start the group off.

“ A clean sheet is massively important, especially for me as a defender. That's what I need to pride myself on .So, it was good to get a clean sheet the other night against St Johnson in the friendly and then again. So, hopefully that can continue. The boys do look really fit. I've only been in here a week now, so I missed the brunt of pre-season. But the boys are looking sharp, so that should stand some good stead for going into the season.”

Falkirk’s Premiership aim

Now, a place in the top six is being sought. Neilson added: “I was really excited to be coming back. I watched a lot of the games in the Championship last season and the boys had a really good season winning the league and playing a really attractive style of football as well, which is what excited me about coming back. So yeah, the boys have been great. They've all been brilliant. So, I've settled in really quickly and two quick games obviously helps that as well.

“I spotted the size of the club from the day I was in here five years ago now and I knew the potential it had. So, to see what the boys have done over the last few years, obviously winning League One and the Championship back-to-back, it's brilliant to see. They've always had the support, they've always had good facilities to go and achieve in the Premiership, so hopefully we can do that this season.

“I just want to play as many games as possible, which you do when you're on loan. I want to gain more Premiership experience and hopefully be part of a side that can push for top six this season in the league.”