Craig Gordon provides injury update and if he'll be fit for Hearts testimonial against Sunderland
Craig Gordon has provided a positive injury update ahead of his testimonial match later this month against former club Sunderland at Tynecastle.
The newly promoted English Premier League side will travel to Edinburgh to honour the Scotland keeper who spent five seasons with them as a player between 2007 and 2012. The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 26 and will not only be an opportunity to celebrate the legendary stopper’s career but also give Derek McInnes one final opportunity to see his players in action before the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season gets underway.
Gordon has been unable to feature in Hearts’ opening Premier Sports Cup group stage matches against Dunfermline Athletic and Hamilton Accies as he recovers from a shoulder injury which kept him out of the final three league matches of last season. Head coach McInnes previously confirmed he did not expect the 42-year old to be fit in time to play any part in the opening League Cup matches and that his realistic goal was to be ready to play some part in his testimonial match.
Craig Gordon hoping to play some part in Hearts vs Sunderland testimonial match
Speaking as a guest on ‘Ha’way the podcast’, a Sunderland AFC podcast produced by the team at Roker Report, Gordon has provided a seemingly positive update on his status ahead of that match. The five time Scottish Premiership winner revealed he does expect to be able to play some part in proceedings but is not sure how much game time he will manage yet.
He said: "It's going to be tight, it's going to be close. I think I'll be okay to play some part in the match. I don't think I'll play 90 minutes but I'm definitely looking to try and get on the pitch at some point.
“Hopefully I'll get on, potentially in the second half, but I'll need to see closer to the time how things are going. I'm stepping up the rehab day by day at the moment so I'll just wait and see where I am when the game comes around."
Hearts vs Sunderland tickets still available
Gordon added: “It’s probably only now, looking back, having this testimonial and starting to look back with people putting footage together and old photos. When you’re young and making your way in your career it’s always about the next things. It’s about striving to get better, to improve, to get the next move or the next contract and you’re always looking to get something in the future.
“It’s something I’ve not really done till now, to look back and think of the past, until it all got displayed in front of me and I sat down and looked at it and thought ‘wow, how did that all happen?’”
Tickets for the match are still available at the official Hearts website and are priced at £20 for adults, £15 for concessions (over 65s for people in full time education) and £5 for under 13s.
