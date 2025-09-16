A player contracted to Hearts and a Hibs clash have turned the centre of weekend controversy.

A Hearts loanee’s weekend sending off has been appealed - as Dundee United protest their player’s dismissal versus Hibs.

Yan Dhanda was handed a straight red card for his challenge on Motherwell midfielder Lukas Fadinger during a 1-1 Premiership draw between Dundee and the Steelmen. Dhanda joined the Dark Blues on loan from Hearts at the end of the transfer window and boss plus ex Jambos captain Steven Pressley has talked him up as possibly a key player for his plans.

Pressley said post match: “I’ve not seen it back, no. It’s disappointing because I thought Yan really came on to a game. The first half was not the level we want, far from it. And then, with a change of shape in the second half, I thought we were much better. We showed much greater attacking intent and created some really good chances. I didn’t think we were brave enough in the first half with the ball, but I did in the second half.”

Why Dundee United are appealing red card vs Hibs

Dundee United’s Vicko Sevelj meanwhile was red carded in the closing minutes of a 3-3 draw with Hibs at Easter Road. He was handed his marching orders following a VAR review that decided he had denied a goalscoring opportunity by handling the ball. Already on a yellow, the decision was to show him a straight red card.

Boss Jim Goodwin said: “I would hate to be a defender in the modern day game and I certainly wouldn’t enjoy being a referee either, having to come to decisions on things that are so subjective. Vicko has tried to hold off the Hibs player to his left.

“He puts his arm out to block the Hibs player. Yes, the ball hit him on the upper arm, the sleeve line, possibly, but there was absolutely no intent. Then to get the red card after that was just quite incredible really.

What are the rules on handball?

“The referee spoke about it being a clear and obvious goalscoring opportunity that Vicko has denied. By the letter of the law, then he needs to come to that outcome.”

By the laws of the game, a red card can only be shown if “a player denies the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity by committing a deliberate handball offence”. Their definition of handball is if a player: “touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger. A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation.

“By having their hand/arm in such a position, the player takes a risk of their hand/arm being hit by the ball and being penalised. Deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, for example moving the hand/arm towards the ball.”

Both clubs will have their cases heard by the Scottish FA when an independent panel is convened this week.