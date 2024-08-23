Hearts in action against Rangers in 1983 (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Anything other than a win at Fir Park would see Steven Naismith’s side equal a record dating back to 1983.

It would be fair to say it hasn’t been the start to the season that Hearts fans would have hoped for having not won a match in their opening four fixtures.

The Jambos picked up a well deserved point against Rangers at Tynecastle in a contest that easily could have seen them take more but have lost all three of their matches since. They were dismantled at Dens Park by Dundee and knocked out of the League Cup by second tier Falkirk before last night’s sickening 1-0 defeat to Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League.

Steven Naismith’s side can take comfort that they are still very much in the tie going into the second leg but the players, staff and fans alike could certainly use a shot in the arm prior to that match when they face Motherwell back in league duty this Sunday. They certainly don’t need any more motivation to go and get the three points but failure to do so would see them equal an unwanted record dating back to the 1983/84 season.

That was the last time the men from Gorgie failed to win a match in their opening five fixtures across all competitions. Alex MacDonald’s side lost 1-0 and then drew 1-1 with Cowdenbeath in the League Cup before drawing with St Mirren and losing back-to-back matches with Rangers in the same competition.

They stopped the rot with a 1-0 win over the Buddies but then went another five matches without a win eventually ending when they defeat St Johnstone at Tynecastle on January 30, 1984. Hearts had a bit of a reputation as being slow starters during the 1980s and the 83/84 campaign was just one of a few examples.

The following season, 1984/85, the Jambos won their opening three League Cup matches before going on a run of eight matches without a win which was ended with a 1-0 victory over Rangers. In 1987/88 they went a whopping TEN league matches without a win including a run of six consecutive draws.

The 1990s weren’t free of slow starts either and there was now win for Hearts in their opening five league matches although they did pick up victories in the League Cup and UEFA Cup. The following season they managed one draw and four losses in their opening five league matches after beating Dumbarton in the League Cup.

The current run of no win in their opening four matches in all competitions has equalled the same run of results as the 2007/08 season where they lost to Hibs and Celtic and drew with Aberdeen and Gretna but the signs there are good for the current team as that side then went on a three game winning run started by knocking Stirling Albion out of the cup and followed with league wins over Motherwell and Rangers.

Of course, the 07/08 season was not one that would stick in the memory of Hearts fans as they finished eighth in the league and didn’t make much of an impact in the cups short of reaching the semi-finals of the League Cup. However, supporters know the quality and depth in the current team and, despite the slow start so far, will back the boys in Maroon to go to Fir Park and get a positive result to kick start their 2024/25 campaign.