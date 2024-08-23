Hearts and Hibs referee appointments made ahead of Motherwell and Dundee clashes

Hearts and Hibs referee | SNS Group

Hearts and Hibs are both back in action this weekend

Hearts are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Motherwell at Firk Park. They drew 0-0 at home to Rangers on the opening day and were beaten 3-1 away at Dundee in their last league outing as they search for their first three points.

As for Hibs, they face Dundee at home as they also go in search of their first win. Here is a look at the referee appointments for the weekend...

Hearts

Sunday 25th August, Motherwell vs Hearts, Fir Park, KO: 15:00

Referee: John Beaton

Assistant Referee 1: Craig Ferguson

Assistant Referee 2: Ross Nelson

Fourth Official: Ryan Lee

VAR: Andrew Dallas and Gary Hilland

John Beaton is from Glasgow and has been involved with the Scottish FA since 2001. The 42-year-old also became a FIFA referee in 2012, and also worked as the man in the middle in a Saudi fixture between Al Hilal and Al Nassr three years later. He also oversaw Malmo against PAOK in the Champions League qualifying match on earlier this month on 6th August.

Hibs

Saturday 24th August, Hibs vs Dundee, Easter Road, KO: 15:00

Referee: Collin Steven

Assistant Referee 1: Jonathan Bell

Assistant Referee 2: Andy Milne

Fourth Official: Dan McFarlane

VAR: Greg Aitken and Andrew McWilliams

This weekend will be Collin Steven’s first Scottish Premiership match of the 2024/25 season. He has overseen seven matches so far this term, six of which have been in the League Cup.

The Scotsman refereed Hibs’ League Cup Group Stage clash away at Elgin City in mid-July. The last league game he worked for the Edinburgh outfit was back in January 2023 at a clash against Dundee United at Easter Road which ended up as a 2-2 draw.

Gray will be looking for a reaction from his Hibs team following their 3-1 loss against Celtic in the Scottish League Cup last time out. He said afterwards: “I’m angry, disappointed, frustrated. When you look at how the game panned out, it very quickly became a repeat from the first half against Celtic last week, despite everything we spoke about and worked on in the week. That was probably due to the manner of the first goal we conceded, so individual errors, people not getting across and not doing their jobs properly.

“From that moment on we had to dig-in to stay in the game. Celtic dominated and we became passive again. We had to tweak the system to stay in the game, and we knew at times we’d have to ride our luck and suffer, but you need to at least show fight and show desire to get up to the ball.”