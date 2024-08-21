The former Hibs boss only took up the job this summer. | SNS

The ex-Hibs gaffer has had a rough time of it abroad.

The president of Rapid Bucharest admits former Hibs manager Neil Lennon has been left fizzing by the decision to sack him.

After a spell in Cyprus at Omonia Nicosia came to an end in 2022, this was the ex-midfielder’s first job in management since. But after a winless start in Romania, Rapid have pulled the trigger on the ex-Celtic and Hibs gaffer after just six games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viorel Moldovan, the president of Rapid, told Prima Sport: "Of course it doesn't suit Neil's situation. He's angry, hurt, that's life. An agreement was reached regarding the termination of the contract and the amount of money.”

Marius Sumudica has been confirmed as the new coach in Romania. The club said: "Today, Neil Lennon and FC Rapid decided to go their separate ways. We thank Neil and his staff for their commitment and professionalism, and we wish them continued success.”

Lennon started his managerial career at Celtic, spending four years with the club he represented as a player from 2010-2014. His next job would be at Bolton before returning north of the border with Hibs in June 2015. He would guide the club to a Championship title and fourth place finish in the Premiership - which brought European football to Easter Road - before departing in 2019.

A return to Parkhead then beckoned for Lennon soon after, leaving his second tenure at the Celtic helm during 2021 after being in charge as a bid for 10 titles in a row crumbled. He’s not been in UK football since, managing in Cyprus and Romania.