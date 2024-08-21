Former Hibs and Celtic boss 'angry' after being sacked six games into new management role
The president of Rapid Bucharest admits former Hibs manager Neil Lennon has been left fizzing by the decision to sack him.
After a spell in Cyprus at Omonia Nicosia came to an end in 2022, this was the ex-midfielder’s first job in management since. But after a winless start in Romania, Rapid have pulled the trigger on the ex-Celtic and Hibs gaffer after just six games.
Viorel Moldovan, the president of Rapid, told Prima Sport: "Of course it doesn't suit Neil's situation. He's angry, hurt, that's life. An agreement was reached regarding the termination of the contract and the amount of money.”
Marius Sumudica has been confirmed as the new coach in Romania. The club said: "Today, Neil Lennon and FC Rapid decided to go their separate ways. We thank Neil and his staff for their commitment and professionalism, and we wish them continued success.”
Lennon started his managerial career at Celtic, spending four years with the club he represented as a player from 2010-2014. His next job would be at Bolton before returning north of the border with Hibs in June 2015. He would guide the club to a Championship title and fourth place finish in the Premiership - which brought European football to Easter Road - before departing in 2019.
A return to Parkhead then beckoned for Lennon soon after, leaving his second tenure at the Celtic helm during 2021 after being in charge as a bid for 10 titles in a row crumbled. He’s not been in UK football since, managing in Cyprus and Romania.
