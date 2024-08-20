Emiliano Marcondes has opened up about the departure of Nick Montgomery | SNS Group

Emiliano Marcondes admits that he felt guilty when Nick Montgoemry was sacked at Easter Road

Former Hibs midfielder Emiliano Marcondes has admitted that he was gutted to see Nick Montgomery lose his job at the end of last season.

Montgomery’s final game in charge of the Cabbage was a 4-0 defeat at home to Premiership rivals Aberdeen in May, which marked the end of his nine-month stint in charge. The ex-Central Coast Mariners boss won just 12 of his 37 matches in charge of Hibs and left Easter Road with a win record of just 32 percent after also finishing in the bottom half of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcondes released a video on his YouTube channel, which takes a behind the scenes of the life of a professional footballer. During his most recent episode he reflects on the emotions that he had felt at the time of Montgomery’s exit.

Speaking at the time, he said: “It’s strange. It’s going to be a strange day. I feel so sorry for managers, especially Nick. He’s just such a kind person. He’s travelled all the way from Australia and he’s only been here nine months. He has three kids with him, his wife. And now his kids will all have to change schools again. It's hard man. It’s tough and he will have to find a new job.”

Marcondes, who scored three goals in 15 Premiership appearances during his loan spell from Bournemouth, added: “It makes you feel bad as a player as you feel responsible for your manager and when it happens you feel you're a part of his defeat and his failure. But obviously they can’t sack all the players, just him. But in my opinion it reflects badly on all the players and the whole squad.”

The 29-year-old midfielder left Edinburgh at the end of last season and is currently searching for a new club after being released from Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Montgomery has relocated south of the border to North London where he has now teamed up with ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as a coach at Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur.