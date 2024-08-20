Matt O'Riley is the subject of huge interest from Brighton, according to reports. | Getty Images

The latest headlines from Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals, including a key update from Celtic

Edinburgh giants Hearts will hope to bounce back from the disappointment of their Scottish League Cup exit when they take on Czechia side Plzen at the Doosan Arena in a crucial Europa League play-off tie.

The Jam Tarts achieved an impressive third place finish last term to give themselves a shot of Europa League football and will be desperate to produce a much improved performance after a winless start to the campaign.

Elsewhere, rivals Hibs are also looking for a response this weekend after back-to-back defeats to Celtic. David Gray’s side play host to rivals Dundee in this weekend’s Premiership clash and all eyes will undoubtedly be on top target Luke McCowan, who has been the subject of numerous failed bids this summer. Hibs are one of the frontrunners for the 26-year-old’s signature this summer, but they are expected to face firm competition from champions Celtic, according to Football Scotland.

The outlet understands that Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers is a huge fan of the midfielder, who could emerge as a top target to replace Matt O’Riley if he does depart this summer.

A number of clubs such as Atalanta, Roma and Southampton have all shown interest in the talismanic midfielder, but as it stands Sky Sports claims Brighton are the frontrunners to land O’Riley this summer.

The outlet claims the Seagulls have made a formal bid for O’Riley and adds that manager Fabian Hürzeler is willing to sanction a Scottish transfer record in excess of £25m to get the deal over the line.

HITC adds that O’Riley has already agreed personal terms in principle with Brighton ahead of a potential move which could take place in the coming days.

Fulham transfer set to impact Scotland heroes future

Fulham have agreed a deal with Burnley for Manchester United target Sander Berge, in a move which likely rules out any further bids for Scott McTominay this summer.

The Norwegian is scheduled to have a medical later today ahead of a £20m transfer plus £5m in add-ons from the Clarets.

Fulham had been heavily linked with a move for McTominay earlier in the summer and it's understood they made a similar offer for Man Utd's Scott McTominay when they re-opened talks late last week.

Sky Sports News understands that Manchester United are now happy to keep McTominay on board for another season and will only sanction a sale this summer if the Scottish international requests to leave.