Hearts' Craig Halkett | SNS Group

An area where Hearts must improve has been named ahead of Plzen.

Craig Halkett says Hearts will have to show their ruthless streak in upcoming European and Premiership clashes as attentions turn to Viktoria Plzen.

The defender played 90 minutes on Saturday as Falkirk completed a Premier Sports Cup upset against Steven Naismith’s side, winning 2-0 thanks to Ethan Ross and Dylan Tait goals. Those strikes came after Hearts missed a bundle of first half opportunities and their punishment was cup elimination.

It’s not the kind of result the team had hoped to head into Thursday’s key Europa League play-off first leg with Viktoria Plzen off the back of. The Czech side have started the season in imperious fashion with four wins and a draw in the league, alongside 12 goals to one conceded.

Halkett was impressed with the way Hearts started the match on Saturday but heading into a game with a quarter-finalist in last season’s Europa Conference League, with Motherwell to follow in the league at Fir Park less than 72 hours later, a clinical touch must be found. He told the Edinburgh Evening News: “It’s really frustrating.

“Coming into the game, we know Falkirk are a good team but we are a Premiership team. We are expected to win and we didn’t. It’s a really frustrating afternoon for everybody. I think on the game as a whole, we started really well and created a number of chances. On another day we come in at half-time 2-0, 3-0 or even 4-0 up. In football if you don’t take your chances, these things can happen.

“As a team we still need to a be a lot better. If we are not going to score the goals, the minimum it should finish is 0-0, we go into extra-time and try and win then. To lose the first and then the second goal is really disappointing, to not react and score ourselves to give us a chance to go through is again, really disappointing. We have spoken about it as a team and with the coaching staff that we have to be more ruthless.

“Against Dundee we have a couple of good chances to get back in the game and we don’t take it. Then the game gets away from us and it was the same situation on Saturday. We didn’t take our chances in the first half and you leave yourself to conceding a goal which is still really disappointing from our end.

“Going into European games and back in the league, we have to be more ruthless. We know we are going into Europe, but it’s important to be disappointed with Saturday as a club like Hearts should be looking to get to the later rounds of the cup competitions. To not do that is disappointing. We’ll look at it back and see where we went wrong, and then full focus on Thursday as it’s going to be a massive game against really tough opposition.

The clash at the Falkirk Stadium proved to be Halkett’s first appearance of the season in maroon, having been an unused substitute in a 0-0 draw against Rangers and 3-1 defeat versus Dundee. He knew the start of this campaign would be a test of patience after last campaign was ravaged by injury.

His 90-minute display at Falkirk was the first time he’s completed an entire match since a 3-2 win against Dundee in January. While that doesn’t take the overriding feeling of disappointment away from the loss on Saturday, it was a personal milestone Halkett views as a step forward.

He added: “It’s been a tough 18 months for myself so coming back this season and getting a full pre-season under my belt was so important. I feel good and fit and touchwood all my injury problems are behind me now.

“I knew coming into the start of the season that it would be a case of being patient and training as well as I could because the boys that played last year did really well, and started the season with a great point against Rangers. To get 90 minutes was positive for myself. It’s been a number of months. To get through it is a positive but it’s overshadowed by the result of course.”