Plzen are the challenge for Hearts this week. | AFP via Getty Images

A tough Europa League play-off awaits the Jambos this week.

Viktoria Plzen boss Miroslav Koubek expects a tough Europa League battle with Hearts - but insists his side are hungry for goals right now.

The experienced manager made six changes to the side that beat Kryvbas 1-0 in their Europa League third round qualifier second leg on Sunday when beating SK Dynamo 3-0 away from home on league business. His side reached the Europa Conference League quarter-finals last year and will prove stern opposition for Hearts in the play-off round of UEFA’s second tier competition.

Steven Naismith’s side will quickly have to put woes from Saturday’s 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat to Championship side Falkirk behind them on their travels to the Czech Republic for the clash this Thursday. Plzen also put five past Karvina in a 5-0 win earlier this month, winning four and drawing one of their five league games so far this term, scoring 12 times with just one conceded.

Koubek has respect for the challenge the visitors from Tynecastle will pose but insists his side’s attacking threat at the minute is pleasing him alongside the ability to pick up clean sheets. He said: “Yes, I've seen them before, we're in for a tough treat again. They are good. I invite all our fans, it will be an important match!

“It is the basis of success, when you collect zeros, you cannot lose. We have attacking potential in the team and I believe that we will always score a goal. Yesterday it was five, today it was three.”