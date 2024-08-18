Falkirk boss John McGlynn | SNS Group

The former Hearts boss was delighted with victory over his former side.

John McGlynn says Falkirk preyed on the nerves they sensed from the Hearts end in their cup upset over the Jambos.

Steven Naismith’s men missed early chances which were punished by second half strikes from Ethan Ross and Dylan Tait in the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup last 16 loss to the Bairns. Former Hearts boss McGlynn was full of praise for his side but acknowledged the up and down form his ex-team have had of late.

After a good performance and draw with Rangers on the opening day of the Premiership season, Hearts lost 3-1 to Dundee and now by two goals to Championship opposition. Fans left at full-time displayed their frustration at the result and McGlynn says his side hung in the game until anxiety from the away stand crept in.

He said: "I think mentally, they've been a bit Jekyll and Hyde at the moment - they played really well against Rangers but not so well against Dundee. That brings a little bit of anxiety from the fans, so we wanted to stay in the game as long as we could.

“Once we settled down, we gained belief in the game and we caused them problems. The guys have belief in themselves. You don't go on a run like we are on if you don't have belief. We don't go shouting about it that much but within that dressing room, we are a tight bunch.

“The boys were absolutely magnificent. They just turn out performance after performance so I'm delighted with them. They've got to take all of the praise, they are out there doing the business. They weathered the storm early doors and Nicky did really well with a couple of saves with his legs.

“But after we got over that opening period, I thought we grew into the game. Keelan Adams was causing them problems down the right and lo and behold, that's what happened with the first goal. Big Ross had a one-v-one, probably the best chance of the first half. I'm delighted with my defenders to get a clean sheet against a team like Hearts, who have a lot of attacking options. I thought Brad and Dylan were excellent in midfield. I'm delighted to be in the draw.”