Hearts' head coach Steven Naismith

Hearts take to Europe for this first time this season on Thursday.

Steven Naismith admits he learned his Hearts squad can’t be rotated as often in a disappointing 2-0 cup elimination to Falkirk.

The Championship side punished the Jambos for not taking clear first half chances through second 45 strikes by Ethan Ross and Dylan Tait, eliminating Hearts from the Premier Sports Cup at the last 16 stage. Next up is a Europa League play-off first leg away from home against Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen, where improvement will be needed.

Naismith was asked post-match if it gave him a headache going into the match, but he insisted it just provided clarity on his Hearts squad after making eight changes from last week’s 3-1 defeat to Dundee. He said: “No, it just clears it up that we can't rotate as much. We've given everybody a chance in the squad to make a mark on the team and say, I'm playing every week.

“The last two performances haven't given us that. It probably clears that aspect up. But we need to make sure we just have an 11 out there that now gets through the games. There's a tight schedule that we're going into. We'll just need to put on a team on the pitch that we think is going to win us the game.

“The game's done in fine margins. We had four really good chances that the players on the pitch created. The first half was mainly a solid performance. Any chance it came was literally a counter-attack from them. The one that I talked about where we're set up probably wasn't right. But other than that, we were good. The only thing in that half that was missing was the ball in the back of the net. Like I said, we had four really good chances.

“The ball goes in the goalie's hands too many times. We give up fouls. As players, you've got to recognise that. There's not much you can do from the side of the pitch. You've got to let that momentum build and the pressure build on them. Get them to the point where they're hanging on to a 1-0 win. But then we give up a cheap second goal, which ultimately gives you no chance.”

Frustration lurked after the elimination to Falkirk, and Naismith bemoaned the lack of clinical edge in his side’s game. He explained: “Disappointed, we’re out of the cup. Frustrated, disappointed. It's a cup tie, you have four great chances in the first half and you don't take them.

“And we spoke about when we are being aggressive in possession, you've got to watch that counter because that's a big thing for any team you come up against. That's what leads to the first goal. And at the second goal we kill ourselves again, which effectively takes the tie away from us.

“I’m really frustrated because the way we started the game, we had good chances. But you’ve got to take them. If you don't take them, you leave yourself vulnerable to what Falkirk do. And that's exactly what happened today.

“They worked hard. They pressed them. Falkirk are a really good footballing team. I thought in the first half they very rarely broke through us getting through the pitch. They went direct and if it was a second ball they got onto it. So that side of the game was decent.

“We then have the moments that you've got to take. But we didn't do it. And then you leave yourself open, as I said. When they break, we've not set up behind the ball well enough, which leads to the chance. You're then not asking them to break you down to score.”

Fans showed their frustrations throughout the 90 minutes and those who were left at full-time also let those who came to applaud them know what they thought of the display. Naismith understood the disappointment, adding: “The fans are going to be disappointed when you’re not winning a cup tie where you’re favourites to go through. So they're going to be.

“I think as the game went on we started making wrong decisions. Too many balls into the goalie's hands. Giving up too many fouls, which then kills the momentum. And ultimately that second goal.”