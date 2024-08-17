The versatile former Hearts star is linked with an exit from his current club | SNS Group

A Sheffield Wednesday transfer exit has been rumoured for the Hearts favourite.

Hearts hero Callum Paterson has been told now is the right time to leave Sheffield Wednesday with his head held high.

The 17-time Scotland international is a favourite around Gorgie after spending five years in the senior side between 2012-2017, making 160 appearance before joining Cardiff City . He has been with Sheffield Wednesday since 2020 and the man who has played just about everywhere has reportedly been told he is free to find a new club.

A favourite of the Owls support too, ex-Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer reckons it’s a good time to part company with Danny Rohl’s Championship side with his position in the pecking order now lower. He told Football League World: “Danny Rohl, after committing his future to Sheffield Wednesday, has been backed by Mr Chansiri, and has done an impressive rebuild of the Sheffield Wednesday playing squad this summer.

“So, players like the versatile Scot, Callum Paterson, have fallen down the pecking order. I mean, as a manager, you’d love to have Callum Paterson around as a squad player. He can play in every position when he comes on, he always has an impact, he runs his socks off, runs his heart out, but he’s gone further down the pecking order.

“And maybe a conversation with Danny Rohl, as much as he would like to keep him as a squad player, with only a year left on his contract, I think it’s highly unlikely he’d be given a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday, so this is the right time for Sheffield Wednesday to let him go.

“Now, Callum might decide to run his contract down and then he’s available as a free agent, so then, I think Sheffield Wednesday would loan him out. It’s the right call for Sheffield Wednesday, because Danny Rohl still has business to do in terms of bringing players in, plus they’ve also spent a lot of money, so it would balance the books in terms of salaries.

“So it’s the right call for the club and it’s the right call for the player. Been an absolutely fantastic servant to the football club has Callum Paterson, and he’s a manager’s dream, you know, he pulls on that shirt, he gives 110 percent in whatever position he plays.”