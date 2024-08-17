A transfer change will impact Hearts and Hibs | SNS

The latest from Hearts and Hibs as the Edinburgh rivals return to action this weekend.

Hearts and Hibs have already experienced busy summer transfer windows as they look to progress during the new Premiership season.

The Edinburgh rivals are yet to win in the Premiership this season after two games, as thoughts turn towards this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup ties. Hibs have suffered defeats against Celtic and St Mirren over the last two weeks and Hearts claimed a point against Rangers on the opening day of the season before falling to a 3-1 loss at Dundee last weekend.

Both clubs could add to their squad over the final fortnight of the summer transfer window but have now been informed of a key change that will limit the time they have to conclude any new signings on transfer deadline day. There has been confirmation this year’s summer transfer window deadline day will take place on Friday, August 30 - but there is one change as the deadline will be set at 11pm, rather than midday as it has been in recent years.

The Scotsman have reported the move is to ensure that International Transfer Certificates can be requested prior to midnight on the FIFA system, which is an hour ahead on Central European Time and will reduce the risk of late submissions being referred to the FIFA Player Status Department. Clubs have been told that all relevant documentation needs to be submitted on to the FIFA TMS and the new national registration system, which is called COMET, by 11pm on the 30th.

Bairns striker buzzing for Jambos test

Falkirk forward Ross MacIver is relishing the prospect of facing Hearts in the ViaPlay Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Bairns have made an impressive start to the new season securing maximum points from their opening two Championship games against Queens Park and Dunfermline Athletic and claiming wins against Dundee United, Buckie Thistle and Stenhousemuir during their Premier Sports Cup campaign. That set up Saturday’s home tie with Steven Naismith’s men, who reached the semi-final of last year’s competition before a 3-1 defeat against Rangers.

Ross MacIver celebrates scoring against Dundee United in Falkirk's 2-0 Premier Sports Cup group stage victory over the Tangerines on July 13 (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Bairns star MacIver believes the tie will offer his side ‘a real test’ but insisted they will be ‘on the front foot’ as they look to claim a notable win to continue the momentum they have gained during the opening weeks of what already feels like a promising season.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s tie, he said: "They are a very good team, the third best in Scotland last year. The way we have been playing, we play our own game and see how we compete against a Premiership team. We are so much better when we are on the front foot trying to play and it's a real test to play our football against them."