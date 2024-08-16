SNS Group

UEFA’s deadline for registering squads ahead of the Europa League play-off is 11pm UK time tonight, and Hearts’ 25-man group is already decided. The process was straightforward for head coach Steven Naismith and his staff as they prepare to face the Czech club Viktoria Plzen over two legs on 22 and 29 August.

Hearts currently work with a 28-man first-team group having sold Alex Cochrane, Toby Sibbick and Kyosuke Tagawa, loaned out Lewis Neilson and Aidan Denholm, and signed nine new players. Naismith has assembled a strong squad full of quality, and competition for a place in the team is intense. Three players will miss the Europa League tie: Midfielders Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof are injured, whilst the latest recruit, Andrés Salazar, cannot leave the UK until his BRP card arrives following visa approval.

“To be fair it's not that hard, there's a few injuries. For this round, this is the one that is pretty straightforward. That is where it is,” said Naismith. “Obviously, no matter what happens where you are in the next round, there's another squad list to go in. We'll look at that nearer the time. I'm somebody who does like to plan but if you plan too far ahead there's always changes, I've learned that in the last year. We'll see where we sit injury-wise and form before we pick the group-stage one.

“Salazar won't be in. Just with the travel and stuff, he will not be in. We've made the decision. Beni and Calem are not really going to feature before then so they will miss out as well.” Naismith added that Salazar will be involved in Hearts matches quickly following his arrival from South America. A debut at Falkirk on Saturday in the Premier Sports Cup is not out of the question.

“His general technique as a player is really good. He's really aggressive going forward, he wants to attack,” said the manager. “He's comfortable being in the middle of the pitch. Also, in the attacking areas he's got good quality - it's not hopeful quality. Finding a man, whether it be a through ball or a pass or whether he's delivering into the box, is really good.

“On the defensive side of it, he's an aggressive defender. He wants to make contact, he wants to close the space between him and the attacker. He's not happy just to sit off and let the attacker dictate the one-v-one duel. So that's the things that drew us in to start with. I think also, as I said before, he wasn't somebody that we thought was going to become available for us. Time will tell how good his qualities are but, from the first few days in the building, it's been really good.

“There won't be too much [I need to see]. He'll play in games no matter what when we think it's right. There's nothing that I need to think, I need to check he's alright or anything. The more we work with him day-to-day, you tend to find what a player's tendencies are. Whether it's dropping off the pitch when you're a defender, or whether it's jumping out of position. You'll find these tendencies out but there's nothing that's going to stop us from saying: ‘We can't play him as of yet.’ He's coming in to be ready to play.”

There may yet be more transfers at Tynecastle Park before the transfer window closes at the end of the month. Naismith has nothing specific planned at the moment, but he is aware football moves quickly. “It'll be quite quiet. I can't sit here and say nobody will definitely leave and nobody will come in, but we're not desperately looking for anything,” he stated. “We're not at the moment looking to go: ‘Right. we need to get this player in or that player in.’ But I wouldn't rule it out.”

The Australian international full-back Nathaniel Atkinson remains up for sale, although there have been no concrete offers for him so far. “None at the moment. I think there's been a couple of discussions but nothing that's led to anything really being serious. There's no change there,” reported Naismith.

In the goalkeeping department, Craig Gordon is waiting for game time after Zander Clark played in Hearts’ first two league games. Naismith stressed that he does not have a policy of changing keepers for cup ties ahead of the visit to Falkirk. “No, not necessarily. The two goalies will play but it's not just going to be for the cup or not to be honest,” he said. “Until there's a time that I maybe feel that I want to stick with one, they will both play minutes.

“I don't think it's making my mind up. It's just seeing the way the form goes like the outfield players. Both of them have come back in really good condition. They're both at a very similar level, I believe. Until that changes, then we'll go this way. If it does change then it will change. Like I said before, I've had good conversations with both goalies. They both understand it and they're both up for the fight.”

One man certain to miss the Falkirk tie is defender Frankie Kent. He has a toe injury which became infected earlier this week. Hearts medical staff are working to help it clear sufficiently for him to face Viktoria Plzen next week. “It's like any infection, how long it takes to go away, that's it,” said Naismith. “It's been like that for a fair few days so we're hoping that the medication he's on has kicked right in and it has improved most days. It's just that fine balance, so that's why he misses out tomorrow.”

