How to watch this weekend’s League Cup clash as Steven Naismith’s side head to the Falkirk Stadium.

Hearts are back in League Cup action this weekend with a familiar face in the opposition dugout as they take on John McGlynn’s Falkirk in the first knockout round of the competition.

The Jambos avoided the group stages of the rebranded Premier Sports Cup this year by merit of qualifying for European football so are entering the competition at this stage. It looks set to be a tough tie Steven Naismith’s men as they take on last season’s League One champions who lifted the trophy without losing a single match.

The Bairns have also won both of their opening Championship fixtures this season against Queen’s Park and Dunfermline Athletic so come into the match in fine form. For Jambos supporters who can’t make it to the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday, here is all the info about how to watch the action:

Is Falkirk v Hearts on TV?

Tournament sponsors Premier Sports have the exclusive rights to broadcast matches from the competition. For the first knockout round they have picked up Rangers v St Johnstone and Celtic v Hibs.

Falkirk v Hearts and the other five Last 16 ties are not being shown on any of the Premier Sports channels. However, customers of the subscription service will be able to watch the action via live stream.

Falkirk v Hearts Live Stream

Premier Sports customers will be able to stream the match via the Premier Sports Player. The streaming service will be picking up all six of the Last 16 fixtures which have not been selected to be shown on the main Premier Sports channels.

Hearts v Falkirk is one of four matches to choose from, kicking off at 3pm on Saturday, alongside Aberdeen v Queen’s Park as well as Dundee v Airdrieonians and The Spartans v Ross County. Dundee v St Mirren and Motherwell v Kilmarnock will also be shown on the Premier Sports Players on Sunday.

Falkirk v Hearts team news, form and previous meetings

This will be the first meeting of the two sides since the 2020 Scottish Cup clash at the Falkirk Stadium. Sean Clare scored the only goal of that match from the penalty spot as Daniel Stendel’s men progressed to the next stage.

That match was also the first time the two sides had met since the 2014/15 season when both were competing in the Scottish Championship. The Jambos have by far the better record throughout history with 99 wins in this fixtures to the Bairns’ 55 with the two sides having drawn 38 times.

The home side enter the match in better form than the visitors with two wins from their opening two league matches. They finished top of Group B to reach this stage by winning three of their four matches including against Premiership opposition in Dundee United. ]

One boost for the Jambos is that Falkirk will be without star attacker Callumn Morrison for the match. The ex Hearts winger picked up two yellow cards in the group stage and is therefor suspended for this game.