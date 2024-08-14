Former Hearts man Callumn Morrison won't be lining up against his former club this weekend (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

The Falkirk winger, who was the top scorer in League One last season, won’t play in this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup match.

Hearts’ Scottish League Cup opponents will be missing their star player for this weekend’s Last 16 clash with the Jambos.

Falkirk will be without ex-Tynecastle winger Callumn Morrison, who is suspended after picking up two yellow cards during their group stage fixtures. The 25-year old was shown yellow in their group opener against Dundee United then again in their final match with local rivals Stenhouemuir.

As the 4-0 win over Gary Naysmith’s Warriors was the last game of the group stage it means his suspension will carry over to their first knockout round fixture. Although yellow cards are wiped out after the group stage and before the first knockout round, any accrued suspension still has to be served meaning the attacker receives a one match ban.

Morrison will likely be gutted to miss out on the chance to take on his old club but it will be a welcome boost for the Jambos as their Championship opponents are forced to make do without their key attacking threat. The Tynecastle academy graduate was the top scorer in League One last season and scored 25 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.

The Clackmannanshire born winger came through the ranks at Gorgie and spend five seasons as a senior player with the club between 2015 and 2020. He has loan spells with Stirling Albion, Brechin City and East Fife and made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Jambos during the 2018/19 season.

He signed permanently for the Bairns in 2020 and has been a key player for the club ever since. He has made over 100 appearances and scored 61 goals in total in that time.