The experienced Hearts player has opened up on cup disappointment.

Craig Gordon says Hearts will have to show fighting spirit on their maiden European journey this season after a difficult day in Falkirk.

Steven Naismith’s side are out of the Premier Sports Cup after a 2-0 defeat to the Bairns at the last 16 stage. There will be little time for dwelling on the disappointing result with a huge clash against Viktoria Plzen in a Europa League play-off to come this Thursday.

It’s the first of two legs with the second taking place at Tynecastle on August 29th. Ethan Ross and Dylan Tait goals have proven bitter pills to swallow though, with a competitive win this season still being sought following a Premiership draw with Rangers and defeat against Dundee.

Gordon believes that precious victory will breed confidence in the Hearts ranks, but he says the club’s League Cup record isn’t good enough. He explained: “62 years since we have won this competition and it’s not going to be this year. We are really disappointed.

“I thought we started the game really well and had the chances to go ahead but didn’t take them. It’s not a good enough record that we haven’t won it for so long. Our aspirations are to be at Hampden and in the last couple of games to have an opportunity to win every competition we are in. So it’s a sore one.

“It’s a collective responsibility to win games and we haven’t done that at the start of this season. We have to find a way to start winning matches. Chances are not going in at one end and we have lost a couple of goals at the other. We need to get back to winning games and once we do that and start getting confidence from that, I’m sure we can have a successful season.

“I think you have to be up for the fight, especially coming away from home. You have to be physically able to handle the occasion and in the first half I thought we were pretty good, the better team and should have went in at half-time ahead. There wasn’t too much in the second half either way but we are the ones going away with the defeat and that is disappointing.”

Tait’s strike came as Hearts quickly tried to get an attacking drive going from the back, but it ended in Gordon slicing a clearance into the path of Calvin Miller, who teed up his teammate for the winner. The goalkeeper admits the strike made it an uphill task that proved too difficult to climb.

He said: “We had just made a sub and we didn’t reorganise quick enough. We are trying to play quickly, 10 minutes to go, 1-0 down, and we just didn’t get the set-up right. We put ourselves under pressure which we didn’t need to do. That was disappointing as it’s a long way back.”

Now all thoughts turn to Plzen in the Czech Republic on Thursday, with a return to domestic action in the league at Fir Park versus Motherwell next Sunday. Disappointment from Falkirk continues to linger but Gordon says now would be an ideal time to start finding the winning feeling again.

The keeper added: “We have a European game coming up and nobody should need lifted for that. It’s a huge opportunity for us against a very good team. We need to stick together and we need to come out fighting and make sure we do it in the right way. We have to stick together as a squad and fight for one another to get what we want out of this coming week.

“We have got to get started and start winning games. No better time to do that than a European game away from home. We need to go there, stay in the tie and bring it back to Tynecastle with something to play for. We’ll have full focus on that now. This will take a bit of getting over but we have to bounce back and make sure we are sticking together.

“You are a long way from home and you need to fight for one another. That is the most important thing before you start making any tactics or game plans or formation, that we are fighting 100% for each other. Then we give ourselves a chance. If we can get a good result over there and pick up a win at Motherwell next weekend, things start to look a lot better but it’s hard to look at that at the moment, with being out of the League Cup.”