The star is on the move after time at Hibs | SNS Group

He is set to leave Man Utd this transfer window after time at Hibs.

Former Hibs star Will Fish is set for a move to the English Championship as the centre-back prepares to end his Manchester United stay permanently.

The academy graduate has been on the books at Old Trafford since he was just seven and was handed a Premier League debut by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at just 17. He has spent the previous two seasons out on loan with Hibs, making 45 appearances last term.

Fish returned south of the border after the end of last campaign and joined his parent club for a pre-season tour of America. Now that has concluded, the Manchester Evening News report that Fish “is joining Cardiff City on a permanent transfer.”

He is “set to complete a permanent move to Cardiff this week” according to the claims. There was mounting interest from various clubs in the English second tier but it’s the side in Wales who have “struck a deal” for a man who’s built his senior experience in Hibs colours.

Insiders at Man Utd, according to the report view the centre-back’s loan in Leith “as one of the most successful loans they had arranged and he is departing with the best wishes of staff.” He wants regular football but it’s stated the exit from the Red Devils is “bittersweet” for Fish as he is leaving his boyhood club.

There were fears over his fitness after being stretchered off in a friendly with Liverpool before the start of the Premier League season. But it’s not as bad as first feared which has allowed the move to Wales to be sealed