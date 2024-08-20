Kevin Nisbet has been linked with a sensational return to Scotland. | Getty Images

Aberdeen have turned their attentions to a former fan favourite from Hibs

Aberdeen are hoping to strike a deal to bring former Hibs favourite Kevin Nisbet back to the Premiership after a frustrating first season in England.

The Daily Record understands that the Dons are in the market to find a replacement for last season’s top goalscorer Bojan Miovski after the North Macedonian forward’s £6.5m exit to Spanish side Girona. Miovski fired in 44 goals in 91 starts for the Dons and was a key focal point last year despite the team’s poor performances in the league.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter

The report understands that Jimmy Thelin is keen to acquire a striker that is Premiership proven and sees Nisbet as an ideal transfer target after his successful three year stint in the capital with Hibs in the past.

Nisbet fired in a total of 31 goals in 78 league appearances during his time at Easter Road. This form earned him 11 caps for Steve Clarke’s Scotland side and prompted English Championship side Millwall to sign the 27-year-old for a reported £2m last summer.

However, Nisbet has struggled with injuries and form during his time in England and has managed just five goals in 19 appearances at the New Den. He was left out of the team for the final game of last season due to a reported ‘disciplinary issue’ and has fallen down the pecking order in Neil Harris’ squad after the marquee arrival of Macaulay Langstaff from Notts County.

Aberdeen are reportedly keen to sign Nisbet on a season-long loan deal but it still remains to be seen whether the Lions will be willing to sanction a temporary deal at this stage.

Nisbet has so far played just six minutes in the opening three games for Millwall this season and was left out of the squad entirely during the team’s 4-3 defeat to Bristol City on matchday one.

Prior to joining Hibs, Nisbet also enjoyed a prolific spell at Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers in the Scottish Championship and Scottish League One respectively.