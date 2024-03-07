Hearts lose another key player to injury but two others return to training

Hearts wingers Yutaro Oda and Kenneth Vargas have resumed training after injury, and both have an outside chance of being involved in Monday's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Morton.

Oda missed the Edinburgh club's last three matches due to a calf injury, whilst Vargas sat out Sunday's win over Celtic with a tight groin. They are taking part in some aspects of first-team training sessions at Riccarton ahead of Monday's trip to Cappielow Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Kenneth and Yutaro are doing partial training," Steven Naismith confirmed to the Edinburgh News. However, the Hearts head coach is also dealing with a fresh injury concern over midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof, who is likely to miss the cup tie.

"Calem will be struggling. He has a hamstring injury. We will see how that is over the next few days. He has had a couple of days off but I would imagine Monday will be tight for him," admitted Naismith. Nieuwenhof is a first-team regular at Hearts this season but Naismith stressed that no risk will be taken with a player who is not 100 per cent.

"With any injury, we have never tried to force the issue. That isn't really the way we work. If somebody is not 100 per cent then they just won't be selected. That's the way we have done it consistently this season and it has probably helped us. It means you don't have players coming off the pitch early. You have a squad for a reason so you have to trust the guys to fill any gaps or take any opportunities they get."

Barrie McKay, Liam Boyce and Peter Haring are still working their way back to fitness. Hearts are also without centre-backs Craig Halkett and Frankie Kent due to knee issues. Halkett is doing basic training but coaching staff are exercising caution as he waits to see a specialist. Kent was on crutches after suffering the injury last week against Hibs and is expected to be out until later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nieuwenhof explained why his injury is frustrating as he looks to earn a maiden call-up to the Australian national team. "It looks like a small hamstring strain but hopefully I’ll be back soon," he told the Australian website FTBL. "I’ve been playing heaps and there’s still a lot to play for. I just want to keep putting in good performances and helping the team out for the rest of the season.

"It took a little a while to adapt. It’s my first time living away from home and it’s a big adjustment. In terms of football, it’s a very different style to Australia. It’s a lot quicker and more physical and that takes time to get used to.

"I think I’ve learned that over the course of this season. I think I’m starting to hit my stride now with consistent minutes and performances. There’s more scrutiny over here but I always try and block out any external noise and focus on what I can do to improve. I take all the advice I can from the coaches and team-mates, their opinions mean a lot to me.”

The midfielder also hopes to step up to international level once back to full fitness. "With all the Aussie boys in the Hearts team having played for the Socceroos, I think I’m also in a really good place to achieve that," he added. "I think if I keep doing what I’m doing it’ll give me the best chance of eventually getting that call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad