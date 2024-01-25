Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts have no plans to sign any more new players before the January transfer window ends, although they are not ruling out a late move should someone leave. Provided they can complete the loan deal in place for Charlton Athletic midfielder Scott Fraser, the Edinburgh club won't actively look to bring in anyone else.

Defender Dexter Lembikisa arrived on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month and Hearts are waiting on Charlton signing off Fraser's move north. Head coach Steven Naismith told the Edinburgh News that he is not in the market to strengthen his attack or any other position unless a first-team player heads out.

"We aren't in the market for anybody else but players might move on," he said. "If players move on and we feel we need to replace in that position, then we will look to do it. Nobody will move on if we are not comfortable with it.

"The only other thing would be if something comes up that we think is going to be good for us longer-term, and we can do it, then we would do it. But I'm not actively looking for anything specific.

"With the way the squad is sitting at the moment, I'm quite comfortable with the numbers we have. I'm not going to say we are definitely not doing any more business and nobody is leaving, because that isn't realistic. If somebody leaves, we might need to replace him."

A number of clubs are monitoring top goalscorer Lawrence Shankland but Hearts have yet to receive a firm offer for his services. They would only consider doing business if a bid worth several million pounds came in.

Midfielder Connor Smith is in talks about a departure with St Johnstone keen to sign him. Andy Halliday has already left Gorgie to join Motherwell on loan and Alex Lowry is back at parent club Rangers. Peter Haring remains out of favour at Hearts as the January window enters its last week.