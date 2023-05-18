Steven Naismith admits Hearts’ next three matches will go a long way to deciding whether he is considered for the manager's job on a permanent basis and whether or not he wants the opportunity.

The 36-year-old former skipper was handed the reins last month until the end of the season following the sacking of Robbie Neilson and has a busy and important 10 days in front of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Naismith speaking to the media at Oriam today

“Without a shadow of a doubt,” said Naismith when asked if he expects the remaining matches to impact on what the Hearts board choose to do next with the manager’s position. “All along, the club asked me to take the team until the end of the season and then we'll review things at the end of the season.

“We're halfway along that, and these next three games are without doubt going to have an impact on what happens. That might not just be on results, it's about our performances, the way we play, how we do in the games. There's loads of aspects to what decision will be made by the club. For me, it's been a brilliant experience so far. I've loved every minute of it and I think I've done a good job so far.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad