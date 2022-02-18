Storm Eunice: Hearts' trip to St Johnstone in doubt with pitch inspection scheduled for Saturday fixture

A pitch inspection has been scheduled for Saturday morning at 10am where referee Grant Irvine to make the call whether the game at McDiarmid Park can go ahead.

It snowed heavily in Perthside on Friday morning and the fresh weather warnings have been issued for across the weekend.

If the match goes ahead, Robbie Neilson’s side will be looking for their first victory away to Saints since 2012, while the last league victory came in 2010.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the exception of Craig Halkett, who is still recovering from a hamstring problem, the Hearts coach should have a fully fit squad from which to pick from.

The next game for Tynecastle club comes a week on Saturday and a trip to St Mirren, who they’ll host in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup next month.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.