Hearts midfield concern, Stirling stream, winning all the time - Fans react to Premier Sports Cup win

Hearts reached the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Robbie Neilson’s men defeated Stirling Albion to progress from the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup, although there were a couple of concerns.

@AldoScrim89: “From what I've seen it sounds like a comfortable day's work. Improvement needed for the tougher games, but we move.”

@Reeceturner00: “8 clean sheets in the last 9 games and 20 scored.”

@CP90_: “Right so I watched some of this, what is clear is that to finish in the top 4 we can’t play Halliday and Haring in the same midfield 2 in a 3-5-2.”

@DMcIver22: “Another professional performance where we never had to get out of first gear. Job done. Celtic now the focus.”

@JordanFinlayso1: “Through nicely hopefully a few starts for Pollock, Connor Smith etc against inverness”

@adamtkendo: “A tough watch, and not just because the stream was absolutely *******. Ultimately though, clean sheet and a 17 year old scoring his first senior goal is a great sight! Job done, qualification secured but improvement needed with Premiership matches to come imo.”

@mrmatt___: “Can’t remember a time when Heart of Midlothian didn’t win every week.”

@SWhyte1874: “Another solid win. Very good to see young Pollock get a goal. He has had a great start to the season.”

@theitalianjambo: “Happy for the win, fairly pleased for the performance too but we can't risk that much at the back, sometimes we're just too shaky.”