Hearts midfield concern, Stirling stream, winning all the time - Fans react to Premier Sports Cup win
Hearts fans were content with another good evening’s work.
Robbie Neilson’s men defeated Stirling Albion to progress from the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup, although there were a couple of concerns.
@AldoScrim89: “From what I've seen it sounds like a comfortable day's work. Improvement needed for the tougher games, but we move.”
@Reeceturner00: “8 clean sheets in the last 9 games and 20 scored.”
@CP90_: “Right so I watched some of this, what is clear is that to finish in the top 4 we can’t play Halliday and Haring in the same midfield 2 in a 3-5-2.”
@DMcIver22: “Another professional performance where we never had to get out of first gear. Job done. Celtic now the focus.”
@JordanFinlayso1: “Through nicely hopefully a few starts for Pollock, Connor Smith etc against inverness”
@adamtkendo: “A tough watch, and not just because the stream was absolutely *******. Ultimately though, clean sheet and a 17 year old scoring his first senior goal is a great sight! Job done, qualification secured but improvement needed with Premiership matches to come imo.”
@mrmatt___: “Can’t remember a time when Heart of Midlothian didn’t win every week.”
@SWhyte1874: “Another solid win. Very good to see young Pollock get a goal. He has had a great start to the season.”
@theitalianjambo: “Happy for the win, fairly pleased for the performance too but we can't risk that much at the back, sometimes we're just too shaky.”
@heartsstats: “Not as good as the first couple of games but comfortable enough and should have scored at least one more. With Cove beating Inverness that's us through with a game to spare if scores stay the same.”