Hearts are in Premier Sports Cup action this evening when they face Stirling Albion at Forthbank Stadium.
Robbie Neilson’s men play their third competitive fixture of the campaign ahead of the start of the cinch Premiership. The team will know a win will all but secure passage to the knockout stages of the competition ahead of the Inverness CT match on Sunday at Tynecastle Park.
Despite their League Two status, Stirling Albion have performed well so far in the tournament, defeating Cove Rangers before drawing with ICT, earning the bonus point via a penalty shootout win.
Hearts are set to welcome back key players who were rested for the weekend’s friendly with Sunderland.
It is the first competitive meeting between the sides since 2007 when they met in the second round of the League Cup.
We will have updates throughout the evening with team news expected at 6.30pm. Analysis and reaction will be provided during and after the match.
What Neilson had to say after the win
Finlay Pollock came in for plenty of praise from manager Robbie Neilson
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson hailed the impact of teenage star Finlay Pollock.
How the players rated
FT: Stirling 0 - 2 Hearts
Cochrane OFF, Connor Smith ON
Double change
GMS and Boyce OFF, McEneff and Walker ON
Gnanduillet goes close
Boyce and Gnanduillet combine with the latter getting an effort away but it was repelled by Currie.
2-0 Hearts!
GMS sees his cross blocked. But Cochrane picked up the loose ball and centred for Pollock to steer home from close in.
Somehow still 1-0
It looked like being 2-0 when the ball rolled to Gnanduillet and Souttar in the six-yard box with Currie the goalkeeper on the ground but the latter’s effort is somehow clear off the line.
How Hearts line-up
Halliday is now sitting at the base of the midfield, while Boyce has drifted right and Gnanduillet up front.
Double change
Ginnelly & Haring OFF, Gnanduillet and Pollock ON
Referee request
Stirling have been asked to put the floodlights on by the referee.
Neilson’s frustration
Neilson barks “second ball” at his team just after McNiff lashed a shot over the bar after latching on to a loose ball at the edge of the box.
Ginnelly struggles
It’s not quite happened for the winger so far. Everywhere he has run has turned out to be a dead end.
Stirling nearly score
Seconds after the restart and the home side get in through Carrick. He turns inside and out of Craig Halkett but the centre-back recovers well to produce a big block.
Stirling nearly score
