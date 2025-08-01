Hearts money, investment, budget and transfers put to the test

SPFL Premiership progress will determine the worth of the overhaul

Player contracts and transfer fees totalling millions of pounds are designed to restore Hearts as one of Scottish football’s main challengers. Four new coaches and seven new signings are in place. Paperwork is signed and stored in the Tynecastle Park filing cabinet, which remains unlocked for more new deals to be added. The bulk of a necessary overhaul is done. The work is now about to be properly tested.

The William Hill Scottish Premiership kicks off this weekend while new-look Hearts look on. Their opening game is delayed until Monday night for the benefit of Sky Sports. After a frenetic summer of activity, Derek McInnes’ team is primed to take on Aberdeen. McInnes and assistants Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald left Kilmarnock for Gorgie in May, followed by set-piece coach Ross Grant and seven new recruits. At least two more will follow. The changing face of Hearts has literally cost millions in compensation, transfer fees, signing-on fees and wages.

We are about to discover whether it was all worth it. The Aberdeen game alone won’t define the campaign but over the coming weeks it will become clear just how much McInnes, Tony Bloom and Jamestown Analytics have rejuvenated Hearts. Finishing seventh in last season’s Premiership wasn’t acceptable, hence the change of manager and influx of new players. The management team will watch rival teams open their league campaigns over the weekend in anticipation of a powderkeg fixture at Tynecastle on Monday.

“We're all getting out to watch games this weekend,” said McInnes. “I've seen Motherwell, picked them up this season, and picked St Mirren up this season already. You always like to see what teams are doing, new signings and whatever. Like last season: What teams are playing a back five? What teams are committing to a back four? You try and get a flavour of how they're going to be and you always see what the new signings are like.

“There is that interest to see what players are bringing to different clubs, but I think tactics and systems can sometimes be a bit overplayed. I think it's all about whoever makes the good signings. That can be key because I think clearly there are a lot of people doing it their own way and a lot of people are investing money. We've just got to assume that everybody's doing their job well, but we've got to be doing our job as well as we can. If we're doing the job as well as we can with the budget that's afforded to me, with the resource that we've got, with the facilities and everything else, we should be expecting a lot more from ourselves than we did last year. There's no doubt about it.”

Seven new arrivals joined Hearts following the end of last season: Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Portuguese forward Claudio Braga, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay and Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota. Burkinabe forward Pierre Landry Kabore and Icelandic midfielder Tomas Bent Magnusson should take that tally to nine in the coming days.

All concerned are itching to get started in the league after four wins from four in the Premier Sports Cup group phase. “It's been a long week. It's one of these unusual weeks when you have to wait to the Monday,” admitted McInnes. “Players had Sunday, Monday off, just on the back of the schedule they've had. We've worked three pretty tough days, three proper working days. We had the bounce game [against Dundee] on Wednesday. It still feels Monday is a million miles away, though.

“Normally, you get to this point in the week and you're getting the juices flowing for the game, but they're making us wait for this game. I think it will be worth the wait. I do think the positives of the game being Monday allows us to maybe get one or two closer to playing through the injury side of it. and obviously it gives us a wee bit longer to get one or two players registered and signed as well [Kabore and Magnusson]. We are trying to take the benefits of that.

“The game itself is everything you want from the first game of the season. A home game, live on Sky, sellout, up against a good team with good players. There will be a lot of good players on the pitch on Monday night. We just want to make sure we're as prepared as we can, which I think we are. We'd like to be more certain of who's available in terms of if we can get the people we want signed and in terms of one or two of the injuries, but that's not unusual on that side of it for a manager. Come Monday, we've just got to be ready to go.

SPFL Scottish Premiership starts as Hearts look ready for Aberdeen at Tynecastle

“I think we look ready. We look fit, we look competitive, we look motivated. We look as if we've got good options. I think the pre-season, although it's never truly an indication, there have been plenty of goals, plenty of clean sheets and a nice feel-good factor. It's important that we try to keep this feeling as long as we can. Well aware there'll be a belt in the mouth around the corner, which we want to keep to a minimum this season. Hopefully we can just keep this feeling that we're all getting at the minute going. When the first game proper starts, as it will on Monday, just try and come out the other end of it with three points. Every manager this weekend will just try to get that first win as quickly as possible. We are no different.”

Wednesday’s bounce match at Riccarton ended in a 2-2 draw with Dundee. A number of Hearts first-team squad members were given game time. “It was good. Dundee brought a strong team down. We had 14 training and we took the luxury of playing players that hadn't had enough 90 minutes,” explained McInnes. “I think nine that played hadn't had 90 minutes throughout pre-season, such is the way. So, I think only [Michael] Steinwender and [Stephen] Kingsley had played 90 minutes for us in pre-season.

“Everybody else managed to get a bit of football and, from that point of view, it was quite a challenge for them in terms of getting through the game from a fitness point of view. They came through with flying colours. We were quite an attack-minded team with what we had on the pitch, but we competed well. Dundee got a lot from the game as well as we did. It's better for these boys to play a game rather than just continually training. I think it was much-needed for the lads that hadn't been involved as much.”

As Scottish Cup holders who finished joint-fourth in last year’s Premiership, Aberdeen again have serious aspirations under manager Jimmy Thelin. They started last season like a train but then lost momentum after Christmas. Winning the cup for the first time in 35 years brought a successful ending. “I think they've got a lot of good players, first and foremost,” acknowledged McInnes. “It was an unusual season from their point of view, how kind of up-and-down it was, but to finish the season with a cup win, good on them for that. They deserve a lot of credit.

“I think they'll be buoyant from that. A lot is expected of them again this season. Other clubs, ourselves included, have invested and are doing their own way of trying to recruit players. You're always mindful that others are doing their work well. We just need to make sure we try to do our job as well as we can. In terms of Monday night's game, I think it's a tough game for both teams, but hopefully we can make it tougher for them. They have got a lot of good players, players that can make a difference, and we've got to be aware of that.”

