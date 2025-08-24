The former Hearts, Rangers and Everton star detailed why one new signing at Tynecastle has caught his eye so far after their 3-3 draw with Motherwell.

Former Hearts boss Steven Naismith has been hugely impressed with the impact that Claudio Braga has made since arriving at Tynecastle this summer, describing the Portuguese attacker as a ‘maverick’.

The 25-year old netted two goals to take the Jambos back from 3-1 down to 3-3 against Motherwell on Saturday, bringing his total in Maroon to five goals in eight competitive matches. It was the former Aalesunds attacker’s first Scottish Premiership goals with his others coming in the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup.

Netting twice at home was also the perfect response to missing the crucial penalty kick in their shoot-out defeat to St Mirren last weekend which saw them eliminated from the League Cup. Braga has certainly caught the eye of a few pundits and commentators in Scotland already, not to mention the Hearts’ support, and former Rangers and Everton attacker Naismith is just one of those.

Braga the one who changed game for Hearts after going 3-0 down at home to Motherwell

Speaking on Sportscene, the BBC’s Scottish Premiership highlights show, former Hearts’ gaffer Naismith said: “Braga came on and he's probably a bit of a maverick for Hearts. He's not scared to take the ball under pressure. He's not scared to take it when the team's 3-0 down.

"Harry Milne, for me, I think an advantage of him over Penrice, and Penrice was exceptional for Hearts, is he puts himself in goal-scoring positions. He's always inside the 18-yard line, in and around it, always with a chance of scoring or getting a shot off.

“But Braga, for me, was the one, and the change of system. They put three midfielders in the middle of the pitch, they had the two strikers up top and Derek spoke after the game about wanting these forwards on the back line.

“Hearts' second goal, you can see three forwards against three defenders on the back line. The one thing, once you give the fans a spark, they're going to take off and that's inevitably what happened.

"Claudio Braga came on, I've been incredibly impressed with his contribution since he arrived. Derek McInnes wanted his forwards to pin the back line. The one thing I like about Braga, as much as he's a bit of a maverick in that, he'll drop the shoulder. He'll do a Cruyff turn. He does that, but his natural instinct is a forward.

“He's always round about the box, as soon as he sees that shot's gone off, his movement's on the second ball. That's how he gets this goal, so his natural instinct for goals is good. I think he's got a spark that can eliminate an opposition player.”

Should Claudio Braga have started for Hearts against Motherwell?

Hos Steven Thompson asked Naismith why Braga didn’t start the match, with young forward James Wilson chosen to lead the line alongside club captain Lawrence Shankland. The former Jambos’ boss believes it was a tactical decision and highlighted the impact the Portuguese had coming off the bench.

"I think it probably was a bit tactical,” said Naismith, “and James Wilson's been somebody who, over the last year, has drastically grown. He probably has been sitting there patiently and he's somebody who does naturally run into spaces.

"So I think that's maybe just a tactical one, but there's great options for Hearts in the top line and they have got a strong squad.”

