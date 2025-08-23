The Hearts head coach has reacted to a draw with Motherwell in the Premiership.

Hearts boss Derek McInnes says his players need to be all in on his methods after a dramatic 3-3 draw against Motherwell - as his game-changer earned high praise.

The head coach watched on as his team were put to the sword by their visitors in the first hour, with Callum Slattery, Tawanda Maswanhise and Emmanuel Longelo put Jens Berthel Askou’s side into a commanding lead. Claudio Braga had come off the bench at half time and super charged a comeback that almost had Hearts coming out on top.

One effort deflected off an opposing defender for Harry Milne to smash home before the summer import netted twice. He also had a chip saved by goalkeeper Calum Ward and hit the post as McInnes’ side came through a rough hour to look the likelier of the two sides to win. Speaking post-match, the head coach said there’s still too many in his team doing what they want, and the all-in approach is what he’s after.

Derek McInnes on Hearts draw vs Motherwell

He said: "Yeah, we were on the floor, there's no doubt about it. We were and we need to clearly discuss that and work that out. With three shots on target, they scored three goals. They played through us two often. The thing with Motherwell is, and the manager's done a really good job there, just when you think you've worked them out, we've seen this in previous games, they'll tweak the front line, they'll pose you different questions and it's a constant game of chess. Now, if you play a deeper line against Motherwell and you let them have the ball and you say, come and break us down, then it might make it a bit more difficult for them. But they almost invite the press, they want you to come after them, and they worked it out in more than too many occasions for my liking.

"We lose a poor first goal. The first goal at Tynecastle is so important. I've been about Scottish football long enough that everything's so much more difficult when you go behind here and everything's so much more easier when you get that first goal. And we lose such a poor goal from a set play. We give up too much space at the edge of the box. You see Watt, you see Slattery, both players who can strike the ball. We almost allow the first pass to go out and we give up too much space and what happens, happens, the deflection that gets in. So everything seems a wee bit more difficult than it needed to be.

"I just thought that Motherwell were really good at finding the space in the middle of the park. We needed an extra body in there second half, which we did. And I thought that helped to an extent, but it wasn't immediate, we've got to be honest. The change of shape, when you add an extra body in there, you can't sit here and say that the changes helped at that point. But we've still got too many here who are still playing the way that they want to play and we need to be all in with what we're asking of them. So, we commit and we do it well, and we become absolutely brilliant with our work against the ball. And it's that sort of stuff that will help give us a bit more encouragement when you play against teams who want to be possession based.

Claudio Braga Hearts impact praise

After missing a penalty that ultimately ended in Hearts’ spot kick elimination from the Premier Sports Cup against St Mirren last weekend, McInnes could only praise Braga for bouncing back from adversity. He added: “I still think we need to stay calm when there's a bit of anxiety in the stadium, and I think we need to stay calm and back ourselves and have that confidence. And you'd have to say, up until Harry scored the goal, that wasn't the case.

“I thought our subs all came on with a point to prove. Spittal gave us a bit of inspiration, calmness, quality. He played into the striker's feet, which we've been working on all week, we've been speaking about it. He played beyond the press when there was space to go in behind, as we've seen with Claudio's efforts. Baningime at times had a good influence in the game. Frankie Kent came on with a point to prove, which is what you're always looking for.

"I just thought we had to turn to our bench, no more so than with Claudio, and I know Claudio had last weekend from hell, feels that responsibility, and he feels much better about himself. And he can be that talisman for us when he plays in that sort of vein and he's playing in that sort of kind of free-flowing, confident, oozing confidence from him.

"When we got the first goal, all of a sudden you thought, and everybody thought that, maybe there's just something here for us. We get the second one and you're thinking, just don't run out of time. And we get the third one, we hit the post, we had a few things fizzing about. I think we ran out of time to win the game.

"It's that third goal that was an absolute killer for us and we need to improve as we go along. So, I'm still finding out about my team. They need to find out about me as well as we go along. But, while we're still trying to get that, the spirit they showed, the togetherness, the fight, the tenacity just to get something from that game. I've been here long enough in Scotland where very few Hearts teams get applauded off for a point. But they earned that applause, and I thank the fans for giving the players that. It feels like a good point now, but in the cold light of day, we know we need to be better as we go on."