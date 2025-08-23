The SPFL chief executive has been talking Hibs and Hearts with Tony Bloom at their side.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has utilised Hibs in a defence of Scottish football - as he shares why Tony Bloom’s Hearts investment can refresh the playing field.

The Jambos are entering a new era with Derek McInnes as head coach, backed by Brighton owner Bloom’s minority investment plus Jamestown Analytics software, and big ambition to claim Premiership glory within a decade. Hibs meanwhile finished third in the league last season and are currently embroiled in a two-legged Conference League play-off tie with Legia Warsaw, trailing 2-1 from the first clash at Easter Road.

With the season now underway, league chief Doncaster has been talking up both sides of Edinburgh. Speaking to The Price of Football podcast, host Kevin Day put questions at Doncaster from listeners and one came in without mention of any clubs, but strongly hinted at champions Celtic’s Champions League gains in recent seasons. Day asked: "What is your view of the Champions League money making the Premiership a one team league, that is often won before a ball is kicked?"

Neil Doncaster uses Hibs to defend Scottish football

Doncaster answered by using Hibs in his defence of competition within Scottish football, noting the club’s SWPL title win in the women’s game and continued participation in Europe for Gray’s side He said: "I think it's worth recalling right at the start that the current Scottish Cup champions are Aberdeen and not one of those two clubs.

“We still have four clubs in Europe this season. In the Scottish Women's Premier League we have had four different league winners in the last four seasons, with Hibernian the current league champions. There is a bit more competition in Scottish football than perhaps some give it credit for, but there is no doubt that the Champions League money does really distort domestic leagues.

“I think that's the case, as you say, around Europe. And it's an issue. So, you know, with the vast sums of money available in the Club World Cup, those leagues face further distortion and further imbalance. So, I do agree with Richard Masters (Premier League chief executive) when he says it's absolutely vital that leagues are at the table when it comes to discussing the scheduling of the Club World Cup in the future.

Neil Doncaster on Hearts with Tony Bloom influence

“So no, that distortion, I'm afraid, that polarisation of wealth, it's a factor in Scotland, but it's absolutely a factor across most of Europe."

Doncaster then added that it’s why Bloom’s investment is so exciting, as it can help break the norm that has been ingrained into Scottish football. He added: "And that's perhaps why it's so refreshing to see the likes of Tony Bloom, who's recently invested in Hearts.

“He has talked very openly about wanting to challenge some of the dominance that you've seen from the very biggest clubs in Scotland over the last 30 years. So let's see whether that comes to pass."