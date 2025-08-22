Republic of Ireland accent from a midfielder with a varied background

Oisin McEntee’s journey from New York to a new way of life in Edinburgh includes stops in Dublin, Newcastle and Birmingham. He ranks Scotland’s Capital as the best place to live after joining Hearts. The Irish accent is strong but McEntee is a fairly cultured individual having been born in America and grown up in Ireland before moving to England.

He played at Newcastle United and Walsall before heading to Gorgie in June, where he quickly began assimilating into Scottish life. At 6ft 31in tall, he is a fairly recognisable figure. Hearts supporters are already spotting him out and about. “Oh yeah, probably more than previous clubs. I don't think many people in Edinburgh know me yet, but it's more than previous clubs,” smiled McEntee.

“I'm in the city. I've been about. My family have been over. We've seen some of the sights and it's a beautiful city to live in. They love coming over, my Mum and Dad, to watch the games and stuff like that. I've been a few places. I've lived in Newcastle, I've lived in Birmingham and now I'm up in Edinburgh. This is the best to live in so far. New York - I was only a baby at the time but I've been out visiting most summers. I do love it out there, too.”

Fans are encouraged by Hearts’ start to the season with the Tynecastle side joint-top of the William Hill Premiership ahead of Saturday’s home match with Motherwell. Last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 exit was the first defeat of Derek McInnes reign, although St Mirren needed penalties to beat Hearts after extra-time in the tie. McEntee is enjoying his new life.

“It's a really good time for the club at the minute in terms of league,” he said. “We just need to keep it positive and keep performing. Obviously, if we're performing on the pitch, there'll be a good feel about the club. I think the football is physical and it's up and down. You have to be able to run and win your duels, be able to play at the right times and stuff like that. It hasn't really surprised me, but just the tempo of it has surprised me a little bit. You know what I mean?

“I think in my first few weeks it definitely surprised me how big a club Hearts is, how many supporters there are. It's just a really well-run club, which I've loved. Not really any surprises, though. I knew coming in that it was going to be a tough step up and it definitely has been a tough step up. But it's just about coming in and giving your all every single day.”

EFL transfer to Scottish Premiership

He left League Two determined to make a mark in Scotland’s top flight and, on early evidence, looks a useful acquisition. If last week was a setback, there is a desire to recover quickly among the Hearts players. McEntee scored his first goal for the club and celebrated joyously in front of the travelling fans, although ultimately it counted for very little.

“It was really enjoyable to get my first goal, but we could have been better as a team. Then we went to penalties and we lose on penalties. Penalties is anyone's game but we should have probably had it finished in normal time. We weren't happy with our performance,” said McEntee, whose header at the back post followed an instruction from Hearts’ set-piece coach Ross Grant. “It was actually because Craig [Halkett] had gone off. I was in the box then and obviously got on it at the back post. I think that was my role once Craig went off.

"There have been little moments in games throughout the season so far where things have maybe gone our way and not gone our way. But it's just about bouncing back and on Saturday it went to penalties. We probably didn't perform in the first half. We got ourselves back into the game and lost on penalties. So it's just about bouncing back into the league this Saturday. Everyone's raring to go. We have a big squad of players with a lot of talent. There are big expectations and rightly so. It's a massive club. So that's down to us to keep the standards high and give it all for every single game, every time you're on that pitch.”

