The former Hearts boss has talked up the club’s future ability to tackle Rangers and Celtic.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Neilson knows Rangers and Celtic pulling power makes it difficult - but he expects Hearts to become Premiership challengers within Tony Bloom’s time frame.

The Jambos have been backed by the Brighton and Hove Albion owner to the tune of £9.86m in exchange for a minority stake in the club. His Jamestown Analytics software has also bene pivotal in summer transfer business, and Bloom has not held back in his ambition, stating that he’d be disappointed if a league crown is now claimed within a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That has sparked debate all summer over whether that is feasible or not. Neilson, who won the Scottish Cup as a player in Gorgie and had two spells as manager, is fully expecting them to reclaim third spot they last had in 2024 this campaign. Rangers and Celtic’s ability to spend in the winter especially makes them a tough nut to crack, but Neilson believes Hearts can be challenging within five years.

Can Hearts win the Premiership?

He told the Scottish Football Podcast: “I think they'll be the third force, definitely. You know, I think they've got a real strong squad. They've got a really good manager. They've got fantastic backing. I think it's very difficult to make that step. I think it's a step that will take three, four, five years to really build in place.

“I don't think they're going to do it instantly because the gulf is so vast and the potential for Rangers and Celtic to go and spend money and bring in players, especially in the January window. So I think that it's been a good start. I think the objective will be two, three, four years down the line to be challenging. I think it's very early to be doing it.”

Next up for Hearts is a home Premiership match against Motherwell, having won two league games so far versus Aberdeen and Dundee United. They are looking to respond from a Premier Sports Cup last 16 elimination on penalty kicks against St Mirren last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Neilson on Hearts

Neilson added: “I think it was obviously a big blow because the way that Hearts were starting the season, it was starting to build that momentum. And as we know, at Tynecastle, if you can get that momentum going, the club can really go places.

“Obviously, the League Cup has been a real thorn in the side of Hearts for a long, long time. So it was an opportunity that we all felt that maybe this is the one, the squad that's been put together and the investment that's coming in, and it's another kick. But ultimately, the league is the main objective for Hearts to try and get as close as they can to Old Firm and potentially challenge them as well.

“So it's an opportunity now to get back to focus on that and get a result and like we said earlier, you're two games away from a crisis, you're two games away from a challenging.