Here are some of the latest transfer headlines with Hibs flavours.

Hibs have all eyes on the Conference League - but transfer window rumblings are ongoing in the background.

David Gray’s side have been downed but are from out of their play-off tie against Legia Warsaw after a 2-1 defeat at Easter Road. The Polish side scored either side of half time as they looked to have taken the game beyond Hibs reaches ahead of the away leg, but Josh Mulligan’s late effort gives the club hope of league phase football.

The window is still open and Hibs could yet make some moves. Here are some of the latest headlines, from a target’s Sunderland exit and one ace’s next move after Easter Road.

Jair Tavares next club

Portuguese winger Jair Tavares has ended up in Lithuania after time at Easter Road. He departed the club this summer following a loan spell at Motherwell and 41 appearances for Hibs, now signing with FK Kaunas Zalgiris. A statement reads: “FK Kauno Zalgiris, the leader in the Lithuanian championship, has made a new addition to the team ahead of the remainder of the football season. The club has signed 24-year-old Jair Tavares.

“The Portuguese is a graduate of the legendary Lisbon club Benfica and spent 15 years in this system, playing for Benfica teams of various ages, including the B team. In 2022, J. Tavares began his career as a legionnaire and went to play in Scotland, where he signed a contract with the Edinburgh Hibernian club, from which he was later loaned to Motherwell, another club in the most powerful Scottish league, in 2024. The attacking midfielder has played more than 50 games for Scotland and became a free agent this summer.

“In Kaunas, the football player successfully passed the medical examination and became a full member of the team. The rookie will wear the number 18 jersey at Kaunas Zalgiris.”

Nectar Triantis to Minnesota United

After Hibs interest and an ongoing saga over where he could go next after an impressive loan in Leith, Nectar Triantis has signed for MLS side Minnesota United, leaving Sunderland permanently. Gray fielded questions on signing the man who shone as his midfield enforcer over the summer but now the reasons why he has gone to the US from Sunderland have been made clear.

MNUFC chief soccer officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad explained: “Nectarios is an interesting profile who will bolster our midfield and provide an additional defensive option having played as a center midfielder and a center back. His technical qualities combined with his ability to affect games in both defensive and offensive set pieces is something we highly value. We are looking forward to seeing Nectarios grow his game with Minnesota United."

Triantis, who’s signed a deal until 2029 with an option that could extend to 2030, added: “I am very excited to be joining Minnesota, and I am looking forward to playing in front of our passionate fans and giving my all for the club.”

Legia message to Hibs

Legia goalkeeper Kacper Tobiasz has identfied Hibs striker Kieron Bowie as a man he and his teammates will need to be on guard against next week in the return leg. The stopper said: "Hibernian have their own style; their striker contributes a lot in the build-up play when they play the ball to him.

“He's very good at blocking and knows how to capitalise on it. They use him wisely. They're a really solid team – they weren't toothless, but we defended very well. It's a shame we couldn't keep a clean sheet. I'm waiting for a zero behind, sometimes it doesn't happen, but winning is always the most important thing.

“I’m very frustrated with the last situation, when we lost a clean sheet in the final minutes and were two goals up, now we only have one. Obviously, it's never a comfortable result, although I feel like no other result in Europe is. We have to go into the second leg with the right attitude, one that wants to dominate and win again. Don't back down, don't defend, because that won't help."