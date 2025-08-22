Easter Road gaffer plotting to overturn 2-1 home loss to Poles

No excuses, no distractions. No reason why Hibs can’t pull off a European comeback for the ages in the Polish Army Stadium next week.

That’s the logical reasoning keeping David Gray optimistic as he attempts to lead his team past Legia Warsaw in in the play-off round of the UEFA Conference League. Last night’s 2-1 loss to the Poles, quarter-finalists in the competition last season, has changed a few perspectives – but hasn’t ended the tie.

Kieron Bowie missed a couple of big chances

Gray, hoping to become the first Hibs boss to reach European group stage/league phase football since UEFA did away with the old straight knock-out format, points to the postponement of Sunday’s trip to Falkirk as a crucial factor in what happens next. Having taken advantage of the SPFL rule allowing teams competing in Europe to shelve one Scottish Premiership fixture that would otherwise be squeezed in between qualifiers, the former club captain his confident that they’ll feel the benefit over the next five or six days.

Hibs have ‘nothing to lose’ against Legia

“The good thing is there's no game at the weekend,” said Gray, who led his team to a third-place finish in the top flight last season, the young head coach adding: “There's no excuses and no distractions between now and then. We'll recover the players, look at where we need to improve and get a game plan in place to go over there and try and win the game.

“Because we've got nothing to lose now. We know what the challenge is. We're one goal down going into a game of football where there's everything to play for - and certainly plenty of football left to play in the tie.

“Having the full week to prepare is key. It's the benefits of having the opportunity to postpone the game against Falkirk. I think that's a good thing.

“As you say, it allows you not to have any distractions or pick up any knocks or niggles - or have to put the players through another 90 minutes into their legs. I think that can only be a positive thing.

“It does give us time to dust ourselves down and reset and look at areas in which we can try and improve, because that's what we're always trying to do all the time. And get the players ready to play.

“Looking at the first leg of the tie, there's more minutes into Jamie McGrath, who's come back for injury. There's more minutes into Nicky Cadden, again, who's come back from a wee injury.

“And then there's more minutes to the subs who've come on. Miguel Chaiwa has just joined, Thibaut Klidje is coming on. So I think the squad is in a good place.

“I say it all the time, and this is the importance of the squad. So we need to believe we can go and turn this around, because I thought for large, large periods of that game we were very good. It needs to be better still. We know that. But momentum's everything.”