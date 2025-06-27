EFL opponents for new Tynecastle head coach Derek McInnes

Hearts fly out to Spain early on Saturday morning for a week-long pre-season training camp and have named a 28-man travelling squad. As expected, Lawrence Shankland is not included as he is out of contract, although he remains in talks with the club about a potential new deal.

New manager Derek McInnes takes the team to south-east Spain for warm-weather training in temperatures which could touch 35 degrees next week. Hearts will play English League Two club Crawley Town during the trip before travelling back to Scotland on Saturday, 5 July.

The Edinburgh club’s first competitive match of McInnes’ reign is against Dunfermline Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup at Tynecastle Park on Saturday, 12 July. By then, players will have been working under new management for more than three weeks, but much of the proper hard graft is due to take place over the next week in south-east Spain.

The full 28-man Hearts squad is listed below, with Shankland a notable absentee. The striker is open to the prospect of re-signing at Hearts having held several rounds of talks with McInnes, who is eager to keep him. So far, there has been no agreement. Tynecastle officials have made it clear that they will not wait indefinitely for the Scotland internationalist and will explore other options in an effort to add another forward to their squad for the season ahead.

Other absentees from the Spanish trip are goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who is still recovering from a shoulder injury, and forward Kenneth Vargas, who is on international duty with Costa Rica at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Youngsters travelling are defender Adam Forrester, midfielder Aidan Denholm, striker James Wilson and goalkeeper Harry Stone. All six of Hearts’ new signings are also included.

Hearts squad travelling to Spain:

Frankie Kent

Stephen Kingsley

Craig Halkett

Jamie McCart

Beni Baningime

Elton Kabangu

Calem Nieuwenhof

Claudio Braga

Christian Borchgrevink

Cammy Devlin

Michael Steinwender

Blair Spittal

Alan Forrest

Harry Milne

Stuart Findlay

Yan Dhanda

James Wilson

Aidan Denholm

Lewis Neilson

Sander Kartum

Zander Clark

James Penrice

Ryan Fulton

Oisin McEntee

Adam Forrester

Musa Drammeh

Harry Stone

Alexandros Kyziridis

McInnes outlined his Hearts plans regarding new signings earlier this week. “We’re still trying to bring in a couple of players in key positions,” he explained. “In certain areas, we’ve got more than enough. In defence, we look really strong and have options. We’ve got size, experience and good athleticism in those areas. I’ve made it clear I’m looking for a wide-right player, that’s no secret. Looking at the players we’ve got, it’s about who can fit into how we want to play.

“I don’t think we’ve got too much to do. I have a lot of good players in the building. It’s hard to make quick assessments in a few days. Normally a manager will say it’s a clean slate for everyone and I feel the players are facing that. They’re trying to show me they have a part to play. But decisions on a few of them will have to be accelerated clearly if I’m bringing another couple in. The squad will then be too heavy, so those conversations will be for Spain and beyond. Right now, everyone has a chance and an opportunity to be here.”

