Livingston deal for Hearts midfielder Macaulay Tait - including a key clause

David Martindale adds Tynecastle youngster to his Premiership squad for season 2025/26

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Livingston have agreed a deal to sign Hearts midfielder Macaulay Tait on loan again for the new season. In a move certain to please supporters in West Lothian, 19-year-old Tait is to rejoin the club he helped gain Premiership promotion last term. He will not travel to Spain for Hearts’ pre-season training camp on Saturday after signing the loan agreement. Instead, he is due to board Livingston’s flight to the Netherlands on Sunday.

The Edinburgh News revealed David Martindale’s interest in re-signing Tait two days ago. The Livingston manager would like to sign Tait permanently if possible but Hearts do not want to lose him and would only permit a loan at this stage. The season-long agreement includes a break clause in January, allowing the Edinburgh club to recall the player if they wish. Tait signed a new four-year contract at Tynecastle Park last year and is committed to his parent club until 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martindale is a huge admirer having initially taken the teenager on loan in January. Tait, a Riccarton youth academy graduate, featured 23 times for Livi last season and became a key member of their team in the Scottish Championship. His influence helped them successfully negotiate the play-offs to earn promotion back to the Premiership at the first attempt.

Derek McInnes, the new Hearts head coach, is still assessing the first-team squad after his appointment last month. There is strong competition for Tait’s favoured midfield role in the shape of senior players Beni Baningime, Cammy Devlin, Calem Nieuwenhof, Aidan Denholm and new signing Oisin McEntee. The youngster has taken the opportunity to make a move which should see him play regular Premiership football in the months ahead.

A statement issued by Hearts read: “Macaulay Tait has completed a season-long loan move to Livingston. The midfielder returns to West Lothian, subject to Scottish FA approval, following a successful spell there during the second half of last season.

“He featured 23 times for the Lions, helping them to a second-placed Championship finish. Livingston would go on to play-off success, with Macaulay playing in both the semi-final and final victories, which saw Livi secure promotion to this season’s Premiership. Macaulay will now continue his development at the Home of the Set Fare Arena and everyone at Hearts wishes him the best of luck for the season ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tait has made an impression on McInnes, who sees him as a potential first-team player in the long term. The move to Livingston allows the youngster to demonstrate his capabilities in the top flight of Scottish football. After joining the club in January, Tait explained why Hearts let him move there rather than play in the B team.

“I think for them, it was just getting men’s football, so they were quite happy for me to get playing football,” he explained. “In a B team, you’re obviously in a league but you can’t really do anything in it. But here, you’re fighting for a league, you’re fighting in cups, so it means so much to everyone.”

READ MORE: McInnes pinpoints Hearts advantage over five rival clubs