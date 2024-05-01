VAR mistakes in Scotland are continuing with another 10 emerging from the latest independent review panel - four of which occurred in matches involving Hearts. The Tynecastle side were involved more than any other in the Premiership as the Scottish Football Association attempt to iron out issues with the system.

February’s review revealed that 13 key match incidents [KMIs] produced an incorrect outcome, added to three mistakes earlier in the season. The total figure is now 26 errors including the latest 10. The panel studied incidents referred to them and from 1,181 VAR reviews in total conducted across the top flight. The independent review panel stated that 89.3 per cent of on-field decisions by referees were accurate, and that figure rose to 97.8 per cent when VAR interventions were taken into account.

The information was shared by Premiership clubs earlier today, with one notable conclusion being that both Hearts and Celtic were wrongly awarded penalty-kicks during their meeting at Tynecastle Park in March. The independent review panel also decreed that Hearts were wrongly awarded a penalty at home to Hibs in February - a decision which helped them earn a 1-1 draw. Hibs would later miss out on a place in the Premiership’s top six by one point. The Easter Road club were also refused a penalty at home to St Johnstone in April in a game they lost 2-1.

Here are the findings of the independent review panel in the latest list of VAR errors:

1 . Rangers v Aberdeen (06-02-24) VAR intervention was deemed correct but the final outcome should have been a yellow card to Rangers player Dujon Sterling. Referee retained his on-field decision of a red card. Final score: Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen Photo Sales

2 . St Mirren v Dundee (07-02-24) VAR intervention was deemed correct but the final outcome should have been a yellow card to St Mirren player James Bolton. Referee retained his on-field decision of a red card. Final score: St Mirren 2-0 Dundee Photo Sales

3 . Ross County v St Mirren (27-02-24) VAR should have recommended an on-field review. Final outcome should have been a penalty awarded against Ross County's Ryan Leak for handball. Final score: Ross County 1-1 St Mirren Photo Sales

4 . Hearts v Hibs (28-02-24) VAR intervention was deemed correct but the penalty decision should have been overturned - no foul and no penalty should have been awarded to Hearts. Final score: Hearts 1-1 Hibs Photo Sales