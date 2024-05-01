Hearts' plans to invest with £5m European cash on the horizon

Hearts are investing in players and training facilities throughout this year in a bid to improve standards at Riccarton. A strong league campaign sees them on the cusp of securing third place and £5m in European cash through guaranteed league-stage football after the summer. Club officials are already looking at spending with the future in mind.

Three new players will arrive after pre-contracts were agreed with the Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda, Livingston left-back James Penrice and Motherwell’s Blair Spittal. Hearts also want to recruit a new right-back plus a holding midfielder for next season, and possibly a forward.

In addition, they are upgrading areas of their training base on the outskirts of Edinburgh. Head coach Steven Naismith is keen to develop specific parts of the squad’s daily working environment within the Oriam Scotland complex. Hearts have a lease in place there until 2029 which could potentially be extended.

Naismith and his players could see third place in the Premiership confirmed this weekend. He spoke to the Edinburgh News to explain the importance of achieving that aim and the accompanying monetary rewards. “It's huge, without a doubt,” he said. “From the football side, it is about playing European football and the players experiencing that. It's a challenge to think: 'How far can we go here?'

“From a club point of view, finance is massive. It impacts every area. It's really important that we grow as a club year on year. That doesn't mean changing players and making eight signings every summer. It's not about that, it's about building better infrastructure.

“Last summer, we improved nutrition and meeting spaces at the training ground. In January, we improved the recovery and hydrotherapy stuff. This summer, we are hoping to improve the pitches outside. We want them to be as perfect as they can be for what we are naturally going to be playing on at home. We are putting a lot of money into that to make sure it's the best quality we can get.

“All these things are done because we are being successful and potentially getting the European money. That gives you bigger budgets, lets you spend more money on things that can bring value and make you better. To the public, these things aren't seen at all. At a glance, everybody sees the stadium and the facilities there. Everybody says it's good but when you work in an environment day-to-day, there are always things you can improve.

“We have a good relationship with Oriam. That's obviously at a stage where we want it to be longer-term. I think Oriam want it to be longer-term but the deal needs to a good partnership for everybody involved. This shows the commitment from both sides. There are improvements being made for the short-term, but there is also the medium-term and long-term that we all want to get because 90 per cent of a footballer's working environment is the training facility.”