EPL chairman due in Scotland for SPFL Premiership fixture

Shrewd business dealings and guidance from Jamestown Analytics have helped Hearts shape a squad loaded with depth and quality. They sit top of the William Hill Premiership and will move eight points clear of second-placed Celtic with victory at Tynecastle Park on Sunday. New investor Tony Bloom is scheduled to attend that fixture and will doubtless be impressed with the transfer moves which leave Hearts’ net spend over the summer sitting between £200,000 and £300,000.

They paid a club record £1.7m to sign Brazilian midfielder Eduardo Ageu, and just over £400,000 for Portuguese striker Claudio Braga. There was around £250,000 spent to sign Belgian forward Elton Kabangu permanently from Union Saint-Gilloise. Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota cost a lesser amount, likewise Burkinabe forward Landry Kabore and Icelandic midfielder Tomas Magnusson. However, the vast majority of Hearts’ outlay was offset by James Penrice’s £2m transfer to AEK Athens in July. Smaller fees were received for Spanish forward Musa Drammeh and midfielder Aidan Denholm.

Bloom’s business expertise makes him one of the richest people in British football. He invested £9.86m in Hearts for a 29 per cent stake and will likely be admiring the work of Tynecastle officials alongside counterparts at recruitment data firm Jamestown. “People talk about the investment,” said Derek McInnes, the Hearts head coach. “I actually think with the net spend that we've had, with Penrice's money coming in, our net spend is about £200,000 to £300,000. We have the beauty of Jamestown identifying some key players who will have a big influence on the team and certainly a big influence on the squad.

“That influence will only improve and increase. The beauty of it is the fact that we've not really spent that much money but, looking at the team, it looks as if there has been a lot of money spent. That’s down to the players who were brought in, how they've integrated and the players that were here already. There are some really good players here at Hearts and it was up to us to try and get a wee bit more out of them, but it's up to them to jump on as well and they've been terrific.”

Goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow, right-back Christian Borchgrevink, midfielder Oisin McEntee and winger Alexandros Kyziridis all arrived for free. Centre-back Stuart Findlay is on loan from Oxford United. In total, 11 new recruits joined the Tynecastle squad and McInnes arrived from Kilmarnock tasked with gelling them all together. “You don't get to a club at Hearts without being a good player but there has to be a bit more to sustain it and deal with it,” he added.

“They have to accept the responsibility and demand. Sometimes it’s not easy to play for a club this size. Every player wants to be successful and if you highlight the rewards and put a demand on them normally - and I think when you bring good players in as well because I think players aren’t daft - they see what's happening. They see a good squad and it makes it easier for me to sell it when you're winning games. If you're winning games then people normally buy into it a bit more but the players like [Cammy] Devlin and Beni [Baningime] have been terrific. I knew they were good players so there have been no real surprises.”

Bloom stated publicly that he won’t invest more cash in the Gorgie club. Like the other sides in his football empire - Brighton and Hove Albion, where he is chairman, USG and Melbourne Victory - they will be expected to generate their own income through smart player trading. New players will come in and, when their value peaks, many will be sold on.

“I think Tony had said that when he came in it was a one-off investment, it's not to say that we can’t be active in January as a club,” said McInnes on the next transfer window. “We’ve got a board there and obviously we've got real strong investors and [benefactor] James Anderson before who's helped us out. Nobody is saying to me we can't do anything in January, but these things are all fluid and ongoing. We're still a long way back from January.

“We’ve got Ageu coming back, Frankie Kent coming back and we've got Islam Chesnokov coming on a pre-contract in January so the team's in a good place. In two months things can change - injuries, form. We're not planning on selling anybody in January so we're not looking to exit anybody out of the building either. The team us in a good place at the minute but I'm sure if we felt there was an area we could strengthen then these conversations could be had. I’ve never expected millions to spend but nobody's saying that we can't do anything, that would be wrong as well.

“In every game I've played this season, everybody talks about recruitment and all the rest of it. Of course, there has been some huge successes with that so far, but more than half the starting XI are players that were in the building. I think sometimes that gets overlooked. I said when we came in here that there are already good players and it's up to us to get a wee bit more out of them.

“When you go in as a manager at a club, you normally go in because the club is underperforming, or not meeting the objectives or whatever, and there's always something not quite right going on. I think it's our job as a staff to drive it, and get a bit more out of the players. The players have taken so much responsibility and should take so much credit for the fact that they've improved.

“It's not easy for players when managers lose their jobs and fingers get pointed, that they're underachieving and they're not good enough, and they're this and they're that. Players want to feel good about themselves, they want to work hard, they want to have the best outcomes for themselves, and I think that's what we're getting for the players at the minute.”

McInnes and the Hearts players are preparing for Celtic after seven wins and a draw from their first eight Premiership games. Bloom saw the first two against Aberdeen and Dundee United. The Brighton chairman is now returning to Tynecastle for an updated look. “Yeah, I'm pretty sure he is coming up. How long he stays, I don't know, it's not being relayed to me but I think the intention was for him to come up to the game,” said McInnes.

“Sunday's game will take care of itself. I think I've said that now for a couple of weeks. I was getting asked about the game a few games ago and I'm glad we've arrived at the game still where we are in the league, which I thought was always going to be important. But also we are in good form, five wins [in a row], four clean sheets [in a row], loads of applause for our attacking play but the clean sheets have been brilliant for us.

“I think the players are in a good place, confidence-wise, individually and as a team. Sunday presents the biggest challenge of them all. I think when you have that type of game, live on Sky Sports, a sellout crowd, loads of noise about the fixture, I think you naturally just want to play the game. If we could play it now it would be great but we've got to wait until Sunday and by the time Sunday comes round I'm pretty sure we'll be ready to compete and hopefully try and get a result.”

