Hearts news bulletin: Craig Gordon reveals Tynecastle aims as Naismith's tactical tweak inspires victory
Hearts are through to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup after a 1-0 win over Morton - but what else is happening surrounding the Jambos?
A Kenneth Vargas goal late in the second half sealed a narrow victory over the Scottish Championship side following a cagey encounter in Greenock. Attentions now turn back to Premiership business, where they have a firm grip on third.
Ross County in Dingwall comes next on Saturday before the international break. Here are some of the latest news snippets surrounding Hearts.
Who's next?
After the clash in Greenock, the Scottish Cup semi-final draw was conducted. Hearts will take on Rangers in a repeat of the Viaplay Cup semi-final while Celtic play Aberdeen.
Gordon's assessment
Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon was pleased with the result in Greenock. He came in as he has done for previous Scottish Cup clashes, keeping a clean sheet and making an important stop en-route to the semi-final clash with Rangers.
Gordon told BBC: "You need to come here and fight and battle. We got the goal that gets us through. They chucked everything at us, got the clean sheet and the first goal was always going to be vital.
"We had some really good chances but we got there in the end. At the start of every season that is the aim, to get to semi-finals and finals. We go there and give it our best shot. I can only do my best when given the opportunity and was pleased with my performance."
Naismith's tactical tweak
Hearts hero Ryan McGowan spotted a tactical tweak by boss Naismith that helped unlock the Morton defence. He reckons shifting a star inside helped move them towards Hampden.
St Johnstone defender McGowan told Sportsound: "It could be a great season. He has got his head down, worked hard. As much as Morton played well, that is one of the games in recent years Hearts teams might have folded and ended up losing.
"Naismith changed a few things tactically after 70-odd minutes, pushing Alan Forrest inside. He had that tactical awareness to tweak a couple of things that then put Hearts in the ascendency. At the same time, I thought Morton ran out of legs."