Here are some of the latest Hearts headlines as the countdown to domestic football begins again.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts are in cold storage for now but that won’t be for very long with domestic football on the horizon.

The international break is still ongoing but Premiership matters are top of the bill after Scotland’s World Cup qualifier with Belarus is done on Monday. Next up for Hearts in the Premiership is Rangers at Ibrox after picking up 10 points from four encouraging opening matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s still plenty of headlines being made when it comes to the Jambos. Here are some of the latest, from an ex-Tynecastle, Rangers and Swansea City man’s free agency stint while Jeff Stelling talks Tony Bloom.

Barrie McKay on free agency

Former winger McKay left Hearts at the end of last season and is yet to find a new club. He has made over 100 appearances for both Rangers and the Jambos, who he joined from in 2021 after ending a three year spell at Swansea City. He has talked over what life has been like withut a club.

McKay told the Sunday Mail: “I just want to get back playing and enjoying my football again. That is the key. I feel some of that enjoyment was taken a wee bit away from me last year. I didn’t play as much as I had hoped – especially as I was fit but I just wasn’t selected.

“It’s now about getting in somewhere but also making sure everything is aligned. It definitely has to be the right move, a place where I know I’m going to go in and enjoy it. I’m quite relaxed about things. I was still a free agent in September when I signed for Hearts. And that turned out pretty well for me. I’m just trying to trust the process again and see where it takes us. Everything I’ve done this summer, in terms of fitness, is the same as I did the last time – plus a wee bit more. It’s not the easiest situation, especially for the family. They panic a wee bit more but it’s just about trying not to panic or jump in somewhere too early.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeff Stelling on Hearts investor

Speaking on his morning talkSPORT show, iconic sports broadcaster Stelling says Hearts investor Bloom is a man many others would want at their club. It came amid a conversation on Daniel Levy’s exit from Tottenham’s hierarchy, with Bloom taking many plaudits down south for his ownership of Brighton and Hove Albion.

The former Sky Sports presenter said: “We won't really know, I think, how to measure Daniel Levy's success or otherwise, for a number of years because we need to see... what appears to come now is they've appointed a non-executive chairman who’s background is banking. They've got a chief executive officer. Will the Lewis family now start to have more input as well? And if so, do more heads mean more success?

“I mean, they do say, don't they, a camel is a horse designed by a committee? We talk about what's a good owner. Everybody wants a Tony Bloom at Brighton or Paul Barber. Everybody wants a Matthew Benham at Brentford .But there aren't many of those around.”