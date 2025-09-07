Hearts defeated the champions in the first Edinburgh derby of the season at Tynecastle

Two second half goals secured a 2-0 win for Hearts against Hibs in a fiery Capital City Cup clash.

The 4,082 Jambos fans went home happy as strikes from Georgia Timms and and Erin Husband after half-time moved them ahead of Hibs in the SWPL table, sitting fourth at full-time with their rivals a spot back, but with a game in hand. After a cagey start, it was the visitors who had the first big chance of the match as Ciara Grant’s effort from a short-corner routine forced a good save from Rachael Johnstone. The game had a real derby feel about it with some strong challenges in the first half. Remarkably referee, Lorraine Watson kept her cards in her pocket the whole match.

Despite both sides having an even share of possession, it was Hibs who had the better chances in the early stages. An Eilidh Adams cut back led to a Kathleen McGovern shot from close range, however once again Johnstone was equal to it. She could only find the side-netting with the rebound. McGovern had a good chance again in the 32nd minute, when a superb cross from Ciara Grant found her in the box. The Hibs striker has been in good goal-scoring form of late but will be disappointed with the header that she blazed over the bar.

Half time came at a bad time for Hearts as they were just starting build some momentum. Just before the whistle Carly Johns glanced her header wide of the post after a good cross from Lauren Wade. Johns then had a good chance at the start of the second half when the ball fell to her just six yards out but her shot was straight at Schumacher.

The match turned into what felt like a basketball game on the hour mark. Hibs winger, Rosie Livingstone had a thumping left footed effort which produced a wonder-save from Johnstone. Seconds later, McGovern had yet another close range header but couldn’t convert.

Hearts then counter-attacked as Olufolasade Adamolekun had an effort saved by Schumacher, as both keepers were doing their bit to keep their teams in the game. The home side broke the deadlock in the 67th minute when Timms converted from the spot.

After some quick feet from substitute, Bayley Hutchison she played through Wade who was taken out by Schumacher in the box. Timms slotted the spot kick into the right hand bottom corner, in what was an assured strike. Hearts then doubled their lead in the 81st minute when a loose pass from Tegan Bowie found Hearts’ Jenna Slattery. The midfielder then played through Husband, who had bombed forward from left back to seal all three points for The Jambos.