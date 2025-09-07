Everything you need to know ahead of Scotland’s latest World Cup 2026 qualifier against Belarus.

Scotland will look to build on their credible 0-0 draw against Denmark on Friday night when they travel to Hungary to face pot four minnows Belarus in their latest World Cup qualifier.

Steve Clarke’s men got their campaign off to a positive start in Copenhagen after frustrating the Group C favourites for large spells at the Parken Stadium. Focus now shifts to Belarus, who are still licking their wounds after a demoralising 5-1 loss to Greece.

The two side will meet for the first time in 20 years on Monday, with the Eastern European nation emerging victorious in the most recent encounter at Hampden back in October 2005, during the qualification campaign for the 2006 World Cup after holding Walter Smith’s team to a goalless draw in Minsk.

Prior to that, however, the Scots came out on top on both occasions during the successful push to reach France 98’ - winning 4-1 at home and securing a 1-0 victory on the road.

Where and when does Belarus v Scotland take place?

Scotland will travel to the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary to take on Belarus in their second World Cup 2026 qualifier. The game takes place behind closed doors on Monday, September 8 and kick off is set for 7.45pm BST.

Who is in the Scotland squad to face Belarus?

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts) Angus Gunn (Nottingham Forest) Liam Kelly (Rangers)

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Hibernian) Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq) Aaron Hickey (Brentford) Dom Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) Max Johnston (SK Sturm Graz) Scott McKenna (GNK Dinamo Zagreb) Andy Robertson (Liverpool) John Souttar (Rangers) Josh Doig (Sassuolo)

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (AFC Bournemouth) Lewis Ferguson (Bologna) Ben Gannon-Doak (AFC Bournemouth) Billy Gilmour (SSC Napoli) John McGinn (Aston Villa) Kenny McLean (Norwich City) Scott McTominay (SSC Napoli) Lennon Miller (Udinese)

Forwards: Che Adams (Torino) Kieron Bowie (Hibernian) Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City) George Hirst (Ipswich Town)

What is the latest team news ahead of Belarus v Scotland?

There have been a couple of enforced changes since the squad was initially announced, with Celtic defenders Anthony Ralston and Kieran Tierney dropping out of the squad. They were replaced by former Hibs full-back Josh Doig last week.

Aaron Hickey impressed on his first start for the national team on Friday since facing Spain back in October 2023 after a lengthy injury absence, while Lyndon Dykes and Ben-Gannon Doak both played their first Scotland minutes of 2025.

Is Belarus v Scotland being broadcast live on television?

Yes, the BBC have confirmed they are showing the game live and have revealed Kelly Cates, daughter of Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish, will be presenting the coverage. The broadcast will be shown on BBC One Scotland, BBC iPlayer and via the BBC Sport website and app. Coverage gets underway on BBC Scotland at 7.30pm.