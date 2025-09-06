The Scotland striker was closing in on a move to Hibs from Birmingham City.

Lyndon Dykes has revealed the circumstances behind his collapsed deadline day move from Birmingham City to Hibs.

The Scotland striker started and played the focal point role in Copenhagen, as the national team drew 0-0 with Denmark, in the first game of World Cup qualifying. Belarus come on Monday for head coach Steve Clarke and co but for the striker, it brought an end to a dramatic week. He looked set for a deadline day move to Easter Road but his Birmingham City loan exit fell through as the window was shutting.

It leaves him at the English Championship side for the first half of the window at least. Speaking post match, Dykes has opened up on how the move eventually fell through, with focus now turning back to Birmingham City.

How Lyndon Dykes transfer to Hibs collapsed

He said: “I mean obviously I'm a Birmingham player, there was talk there, looking obviously to go on a loan. Hibs tried to do their best but it didn't end up happening and that's just the way it happens. I'm always, wherever I've been, I give 100%. I train the best I can every day and everyone knows what I bring. So yeah, I'm a Birmingham player and I'll fight and hopefully have a good season.”

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay had his say on the deal via Hibs TV. He said: “It's quite well known we had our conversations with Lyndon and Birmingham and we didn't manage to get them yet. It's as simple as that. Some you do and some you don't. We didn't at the end of the day. So we move on from that.”

On the game with Denmark as a whole, Dykes had his say on a missed chance of his in the second half after Che Adams put him through on goal, with a family feel in this group never diminishing. He said: “We've always had that, especially since this manager came in and it has grown over time. There was a little spell where it got tough, but again, we know what these games mean, we know what they are.

Lyndon Dykes on Denmark vs Scotland

"Games in the World Cup don't come around so often and we need to make sure we perform, and we done that on Friday night. We all get on so well. There's a few new faces in the squad but when they come in, it's like a family and we show that on the pitch.

"So hopefully we can show that Monday and then we kick on from there. I think Che Adams puts it through the defender's legs and I'm running up the pitch and my first thought is to take a good touch and have a shot on goal. There was as a defender so close to me, I take the touch and it's a little bit wider than I wanted, but I take the shot and obviously he blocks it and on another day, maybe it goes under his legs and goes in that bottom corner.

"Looking back at that, maybe I could hit it first time, but it's going that quick in the game – it's just unfortunate. I'll look back on that and hopefully another chance comes and I do better."