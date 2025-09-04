Head coach Steve Clarke has lost two national team regulars for the double-header against the Danes and Belarus

Scotland have been rocked by a double injury blow on the eve of their first World Cup qualifier against Denmark with two Celtic stars not making the trip to Copenhagen.

Defensive duo Kieran Tierney and Anthony Ralston have been forced to withdraw from Steve Clarke’s 25-man squad due to injury, with former Hibs full-back Josh Doig called up as a replacement for this month’s double-header away to the Danes and Belarus.

It was reported earlier this week that Celtic were sweating over the fitness of right-back Ralston who now faces a couple of weeks on the sidelines. The 26-year-old has been playing through the pain barrier of late after suffering an ankle knock during the Champions League play-off defeat against Kairat Almaty.

Ralston completed 90 minutes in last Sunday’s goalless Old Firm draw at Ibrox, but he has been pulled out of the national team firing line by medical staff after failing to recover sufficiently in time for the upcoming games.

His absence could see Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers turn to youngster Colby Donovan to fill the position with fellow right-back Alistair Johnston also out of action for a number of months. The 18-year-old is still to make his first competitive start, but has appeared as a late substitute against Rangers, Kairat and Livingston so far this season.

Tierney, meanwhile, has also withdrawn from the squad amid concerns over his fitness struggles. The former Arsenal star has yet to complete a full 90 minutes since returning to Glasgow earlier this summer, with supporters left questioning whether he will ever be able to return to the type of form that earned him a big-money move to the English Premier League.

Their place in the squad has been claimed by Sassuolo defender Doig, who made his long-awaited senior debut in June’s friendly win over minnows Liechtenstein as a second half substitute.

The 23-year-old has been in and around the fringes of Clarke’s squad since September 2022 but finds himself competing against the likes of Tierney and skipper Andy Robertson for a starting berth.

Max Johnston and Aaron Hickey are the remaining right-back options for head coach Clarke, with Doig stepping up to boost the opposite flank.

The Scots begin their latest qualification campaign against the Group C favourites at the Parken Stadium on Friday night before travelling to Hungary to face Belarus on Monday. Both matches will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.