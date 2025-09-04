The former Jambos defender has been robbed of a significant stretch of his young career due to a serious hamstring injury

Aaron Hickey was a notable absentee from last summer’s European Championships in Germany with the former Hearts star coming to terms with the fact he had been robbed of such a major stretch of his young career.

The past 24 months have been an emotional rollercoaster for a player whose career was heading on a constant upward trajectory ever since making his senior breakthrough as a 16-year-old at Tynecastle.

He had an enjoyable spell in Italy with Bologna before earning a move to the English Premier League, where he continued to thrive and earned international recognition before all of that promise ground to a shuddering halt.

A serious and complicated hamstring injury sustained against Chelsea back in October 2023 would keep him sidelined for around 18 months initially. His comeback trail was far from straightforward and stalled on a couple of occasions just when it appeared there was a glimmer of hope that he could make it back in time to join his Scotland team-mates on the plane to Germany.

Why former Hearts defender turned down seat on plane to Germany

He was offered a seat anyway by head coach Steve Clarke, but Hickey has declared for the first time that it would’ve been too difficult to face. Now he’s back and ready to help the Scots qualify for the next major tournament - the 2026 World Cup - and insists he would prefer to be there with his boots rather than as part of the travelling Tartan Army.

“It was difficult,” Hickey conceded. “I could have gone (to the Euros), I was dying to go, but also, in the back of my head I was thinking it would be really hard to go and not play and be involved, so I just stayed at home and watched the games with my friends supporting the team. Yeah, it was difficult not to be there.

“Unfortunately, the results didn’t go our way, but it gave us a little taste of what it feels like to play the tournaments, and makes you want to go to the World Cup and do something. Hopefully we can do that.”

Hickey feeling ‘mentally stronger’ after lengthy injury absence

Hickey is still gradually building his fitness back up at Brentford after making a recent return to first-team action by coming off the bench in the closing stages of the Bees opening two league games.

He was then handed 60 minutes from the start in their League Cup win over Bournemouth last midweek, and national team boss Clarke has already intimated that he will manage Hickey’s minutes over the two matches against Denmark and Belarus in the coming days.

“I think mentally I’m just a bit stronger,” Hickey admitted after recovering from his lengthy absence. “I can deal with more things. Just mentally, not so much physically. I feel like I’m still the same (physically) but just more head strong.

“I think at the start it was hard. And then as it went on, it got a little bit harder, and then I just took a step back and thought, I’ve got to just deal with this now. Take it day by day, just keep my head positive and hopefully everything works out.

“Thankfully, I’ve been called up to the national team, so It’s given me good confidence. Sometimes in life you have negative thoughts, you can’t help it, but you just have to flip that around.

“That’s what I did, that’s what I said to myself. You just have to stay positive all the time. Your time is going to come, and you’ll be back on the pitch, and be enjoying it again.”