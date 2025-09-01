Lyndon Dykes deal with Birmingham collapsed at 11th hour

Hibs have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Daniel Barlaser at the tail end of a long Deadline Day that included late heartbreak in their pursuit of Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes. Although an official announcement won’t be made until later this morning, The Evening News understands that the Barlaser paperwork on a season-long loan went through well after midnight.

As the news of the Dykes loan agreement with Birmingham City collapsing broke at about 11.30 pm, Hibs were already trying to finalise the move for Barlaser, a 28-year-old former Newcastle United prospect who has been struggling to land game time with EFL Championship leaders Boro. He is a defensive midfielder, which is one of the positions Gray had prioritised before the transfer window closed.

Gateshead-born Barlaser, capped at youth level for both England and Turkey, didn’t make the first team at Newcastle, spending time on loan at Crewe Alexandra and Accrington Stanley before clicking in a loan spell at Rotherham United back in season 2019-20.

He would sign a permanent deal with Rotherham and spend three seasons with the Millers. Barlaser moved to Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee in the 2023 January transfer window.

Seven signings made - and Elie Youan still on books

Hibs finished the 2025 summer transfer window with seven major acquisitions, including record signing Thibault Klidje. Scotland defender Grant Hanley, former Dundee star Josh Mulligan and experienced ex-Aberdeen attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath have all been integrated into the squad over the course of a hectic start to the campaign, with six European games interspersed with domestic fixtures.

Miguel Chaiwa has also caught the eye in midfield, while back-up goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger has been restricted to just one appearance to date. But Gray didn’t get the striker he wanted, the Hibs boss having said as recently as Sunday: “In terms of profile, what we'll be looking for, we've got a Kieron Bowie type, a physical one, we've also got other players like Martin Boyle and Thibault Klidje, more speed and running them behind.

“So we are in the market for another centre forward. In terms of what that looks like, it's about bringing in the right type of person as well. It's not always just about the name or potentially what their profile looks like, we need to feel that they're going to add value to what we've currently got, which is a very good group.

“I expect, as always, while the window is open, you're always looking to try and add to your squad or if you feel something can be done to add to the squad, we'll try and do it. We've said already, we've been linked to the players and that'll happen, in speculation.

“We’d like to do something; we'd like to bring in a centre forward if possible. But we've said the whole time as well, that isn't depending on anything other than, if we can feel we can get a deal that puts us in a better position, and it works for everybody involved and I think that'll go right until the very end, potentially, to see what's available that we think can make the group better, to give us a better chance of being successful.”

Hibs also ended Deadline Day with Elie Youan still on the books, the Frenchman having been left out of the squad for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren after Gray confirmed that the club had received a bid – believed to be from UEFA Conference League conquerors Legia Warsaw. But no deal was done on Deadline Day, although there are still markets across Europe open as options.