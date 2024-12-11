Head coach Neil Critchley is ready for the UEFA Conference League tie

Hearts defender Frankie Kent is fit and available for Thursday’s UEFA Conference League tie against Copenhagen in Denmark. However, midfielder Beni Baningime has been left in Edinburgh due to a knee problem.

The Tynecastle side arrived in the Danish capital late afternoon on Wednesday without the Congolese and head coach Neil Critchley explained the situation. “Beni isn’t ready for this game, so he's not travelled with us,” he said. “Hopefully, he'll still be fine for the weekend. But Frankie has and travelled, so he obviously comes into contention for the squad and for the team.

“I've never been here before. It's a fantastic stadium, isn't it? It's great surroundings and all the [Danish] international team play here as well. It's a lovely city, a lovely part of the world. Hopefully, we can make it a great evening tomorrow.”

Spanish striker Musa Drammeh has travelled with Hearts despite not being registered in their Conference League squad. He cannot take part in Thursday’s game but will be involved in training on Friday morning ahead of Sunday’s Premiership trip to Kilmarnock.

“Musa has travelled with us as well, but just to let you know that's only because we're training on Friday morning. Musa is not eligible, so if you see him, that's not a curveball,” smiled Critchley. “He's actually just here to train with us on Friday.”

Critchley held a discussion with striker Lawrence Shankland prior to Saturday’s league game win over Dundee regarding penalty duties. The captain missed a late spot-kick in Hearts’ previous Conference League tie at Cercle Brugge, but he scored both goals at the weekend.

Asked who would take a penalty should Hearts get one in Denmark, Critchley remained guarded. “Good question. I have spoken to Shanks about that prior to our last game,” he replied. “I haven't spoken to him yet about this one, but I will do. I'm not going to tell you what the outcome of that conversation was because I'd give away then who would be taking a penalty. I don't want to tell the opposition what might happen.”

Shankland admitted after the Dundee match that he would step aside if any team-mate wanted to take a penalty. “That was the case before the game on Saturday, but he's scored two since then so it might be different now. He's a striker, loves hitting the back of the net. Scoring two goals is obviously giving him a big boost, a big lift. So, if he steps forward tomorrow night and wants to take a penalty, then no problem at all.”

Copenhagen sit top of the Danish Superliga and, as a Pot 1 team, represent the toughest test Hearts will face in this stage of the Conference League. “If you look at their games, then arguably you could say they should have more points than what they've got. They're a strong team, a very good team,” stressed Critchley.

“They are the best team we've met in this competition so far. Technically, they're very good. They have a clear way of playing, clear identity in and out of position. We know we have to be good in all aspects of our game, but we've played well in Europe and we'll need to play well tomorrow night. It's a great challenge. A fantastic stadium, great arena. It's exciting. We can't wait for the game.”

Critchley seems intent on setting Hearts out to attack Copenhagen when possible. He is not in favour of defensive gameplans in general. “Sometimes the best form of defence is to attack,” he observed. “If we just come here and try to park the bus, then that'll be an issue. We've got to try and play our game as well and try and do our very best to control the game when we have those chances.

“Copenhagen are on a level, the same level par with Celtic and Rangers. So, we know the level that our game's going to have to be at to compete, but we have competed in those games for long periods. We can draw confidence from that and we've created chances in all of those games as well. We know that tomorrow we're going to have to be good without the ball because we're playing against a good team, technically, who control the game.

“Also, we have to be good on the ball. When we win the ball back, we have to make sure that we don't just turn it over and give it straight back, otherwise it'll be a long evening. We have to have courage, be brave, play our football and try and make our game as best as we can.

“Copenhagen have got very good technical players. They have a good blend of youth and experience, lots of players with international caps. The games in Europe are different. There's a different rhythm to the game, there's a different speed, different intensity. They've got more experience than what we've got, as a fact, in these types of games. But through organisation, through sometimes being in the unknown is a good thing. You can use that to your advantage and you hope that our players see it as a big opportunity to step up and showcase themselves. Hopefully, we can do that.”

One matchday remains in the Conference League after Thursday - that comes next week when Petrocub visit Gorgie. Critchley is adamant that the Copenhagen match should not be considered insignificant. Three points would propel Hearts into the tournament’s knockout round play-off and the manager wants something in Denmark.

“You know, free hits, I don't like those words. There's no such thing,” he said. “We're above Copenhagen in this competition, so they need to win and we need to get something from the game. We missed an opportunity in Bruges. We didn't perform well enough on the night.

“We don't want to go to the last game. If that's the case, then so be it, but tomorrow we have an opportunity. We're here and we'll give it everything we can for our supporters, who are travelling in great numbers again. We will try to do everything we can to give them a great memory and a great evening.”