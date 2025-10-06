Hearts are riding the crest of a wave as they sit top of the Premiership in this international break.

Rangers and Celtic have been warned that the Hearts hype train is showing signing of being able to sustain a lengthy charge at the top of the Premiership.

A Craig Halkett winner in second half stoppage time sealed derby joy for Derek McInnes’ side on Saturday as they remained clear in first place. It comes amid a weekend of woe for Rangers where head coach Russell Martin has been sacked after a 1-1 draw with Falkirk left them a startling 11 points behind Hearts after just seven games, having won just once in the league.

Former Rangers defender Richard Foster has watched Motherwell, who the Jambos came from 3-0 down against to draw 3-3, face a hard task against those in maroon and has been impressed overall by their start to the season. Assessing the derby on Sportsound, he sees no reason why Hearts can’t continue to make a push for getting above Rangers this season with Celtic also lagging behind for now.

Can Hearts split the Old Firm?

He said: “I think the biggest result for me is Hearts beating Hibs in the dying embers of the game. I think it wasn't a game full of quality, but I think the weather played a huge part in that but good teams win when they're not at their best.

“I thought Hearts had enough of the game to justify winning the game and just the fact that they've built this strength and depth, they've got quality on the pitch, they've got quality off the bench. They've got a good management team and yes, we can say, they are Hearts and the Glasgow two will be top of the league. But at the moment, they're up there and they'll enjoy it for what it is. How long can they maintain it?

“Well, I think they can maintain it for quite a while. Do I think they're going to go and win the league? No, I think Celtic win the league. But I certainly think they've got a real good opportunity to finish 2nd and that would probably be the biggest result taken away from this weekend for me”

Craig Halkett on Edinburgh derby win vs Hibs

Former Motherwell and Northern Ireland defender Stephen Craigan was also on the panel and said: “I thought the Edinburgh Derby wasn't a great spectacle for the game, but ultimately there was drama at the end and that's what we want in Scottish Football. We want a little bit of drama.”

Match winner Halkett said of the game: “It’s hard to describe it, to be honest. Unbelievable. I’ve been here almost seven years, played in quite a few derbies and never scored. To get my first one in the fashion I did, it’s quite unforgettable.

“I think, especially on a personal level, the last two or three years I’ve had, up and down with injuries, not playing as much as I’d like, to start the season playing every game and performing pretty well. I know it’s still early, but to top it off with a winning goal in the derby, it doesn’t get much better. But again, it’s just the start of the season and there’s a long way to go.”