Everything you need to know about Scotland’s latest World Cup 2026 qualifier against Greece

Scotland will look to build on their strong start to their World Cup qualification campaign with a win against a familiar opponent.

The Scots defended resolutely in their goalless draw with Denmark in Copenhagen in the first round of fixtures last month. They then defeated group minnows, Belarus, by two goals to nil in Hungary. With two clean sheets in two for Steve Clarke’s men, next up is the Greeks.

By now, the Scotland manager is very well-acquainted with their upcoming opponents as they last faced Ivan Jovanovic’s side in a Nations League play-off match earlier this year at Hampden. The visitors hammered Scotland 3-0 on that day, however Clarke can take some encouragement from the reverse fixture where the Scots won 1-0 in Athens thanks to Scott McTominay penalty.

Will it be revenge for Steve Clarke or will the Greeks run riot again? Either way, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifier between Scotland and Greece:

When and where will Scotland vs Greece take place?

The match will take place at Hampden Park on Thursday, 9th October. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:45 (BST).

Who is in the Scotland squad to face Greece?

Anthony Ralston and Kieran Tierney both pulled out of the squad last month but are recalled straight back. Zander Clark lost his place in goals to fellow Hearts stopper, Craig Gordon. Notable omissions include Lawrence Shankland, who looks back to his best for The Jambos and Oliver Burke, who recently scored a hat-trick in the Bundesliga for Union Berlin.

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Nottingham Forest) Craig Gordon (Hearts) Liam Kelly (Rangers)

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Hibernian) Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq) Aaron Hickey (Brentford) Scott McKenna (GNK Dinamo Zagreb) Anthony Ralston (Celtic) Andy Robertson (Liverpool) John Souttar (Rangers) Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (AFC Bournemouth) Lewis Ferguson (Bologna) Ben Gannon-Doak (AFC Bournemouth) Billy Gilmour (SSC Napoli) John McGinn (Aston Villa) Kenny McLean (Norwich City) Scott McTominay (SSC Napoli) Lennon Miller (Udinese)

Forwards: Che Adams (Torino) Kieron Bowie (Hibernian) Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City) George Hirst (Ipswich Town)

How did Greece fare in their opening World Cup qualifying fixtures?

Jovanoic’s side had very differing fortunes in their opening two matches against Belarus and Denmark. They defeated the former 5-1 at home last month in what was a dominant display in Athens. However, they then followed up that victory with a 3-0 home defeat to the Danes. After they face Scotland on Thursday they will then travel to Copenhagen for the reverse fixture.

17-year old ‘wonderkid’ Konstantinos Karetsas tore Scotland apart last time at Hampden. The youngster is likely to feature again on Thursday. Other notable squad members include former Liverpool defender, Konstantinos Tsimikas and West Ham’s Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Is Scotland vs Greece being broadcast live on television?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Two Scotland, BBC iPlayer and via the BBC Sport website and app.